Graduated early – The result is a degree in Medicine, Cardiology specialization, obtained one year in advance on the calendar of studies, after a classical high school diploma, always with full marks, also achieved 12 months earlier than his fellow students .

Is there a recipe we can suggest? “A lot of determination and a few hours of sleep. And the unconditional support of my family, which has always encouraged and supported me in my studies, up to graduation”.

Family, sacrifices and renunciations – Housewife mother and father employed in the bank, Carlotta’s parents have always been close to this daughter with many different interests and passions, but with the ability to focus on ambitious goals and to achieve them. All time. Was it all plain sailing, rewards and successes that rewarded commitment and hard work? “Not exactly. I also had to make many sacrifices and some sacrifices. Like when, in elementary school, I was forced to choose whether to devote myself to a career as a ballet dancer, a discipline that I liked and did well. But I had to give it up to dedicate myself precisely. Or, more simply, there weren’t many New Years that I was able to celebrate like my friends did, because there were always the exams for the winter session waiting for me. And they cost me a few New Years Eve “.

That meeting with Mattarella – Sacrifices which, however, have been abundantly repaid by the results that already fill Carlotta’s curriculum. But not only: in 2017, immediately after the high school diploma, the student was awarded by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella as standard bearer of work. “Meeting the Head of State was one of those experiences that repay all the sacrifices made. Her words made me feel proud of being Italian and made me feel the desire to serve my country”.

“I want to work in Italy” – It is nice to hear these statements at a time when so many are fleeing Italy to find better job opportunities elsewhere. How does your country live? “I feel very attached to my origins. During the university years I studied in a degree course entirely in English with the idea of ​​traveling in the future to enrich my knowledge. But the intent is to enrich myself, specialize, improve myself, and then return to work here “.

Not just study – Health care has made its focus in life. But there is also much more. “Absolutely yes. Over the years I have begun to cultivate great passions such as the piano, walks in the mountains and contact with nature, and of course travels and outings with friends. In addition to engaging with a local TV in my city, where I comment on the matches of the Hellas Verona football team following the ‘social’ aspect of the matches. Sport is an important part of my life. And, in addition to trips to the mountains, in my days there is always a gym and physical activity. things that recharge me “.

Goal Cardiology – On the other hand, after graduation there is no time to waste. It is already time to prepare to enter the specialization. “After the thesis in Cardiology I would like to deepen this area and I am preparing for the test I will have to take. I hope to continue studying at San Raffaele in Milan, where I have been in these five years of university. But I remain open to any opportunity” . In the sign of the love of research and knowledge. Always full of news and surprises.