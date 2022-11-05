Against Carlotta a real one was unleashed social bufferwith suspicions and accusations that fit into the debate on the merits revived by the new wording of Ministry of Education and Merit. The Influencer is no stranger to record-breaking achievements in the school field: in 2017 she had also hit the mark in high school, achieving the Classical high school diploma with 100 cum laude and one year in advance. Result that pushed Sergio Mattarella to reward her as Standard bearer of Labor.

Also in this case, the young woman had made use of what is technically defined “abbreviation for merit” (Article 199, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree No. 297). This is an option open to anyone who meets the requirements.

The defense of Carlotta Rossignoli – “First of all we need to clarify”, declared Carlotta a The Republic. “It has been said that I finished my academic career in five years, while I took advantage of the first available graduation session of the sixth year and I am happy that the university has reiterated this publicly. There has been no shortcut, nor facilitation “. But how did the 23-year-old graduate, in advance, despite frequent trips to the most disparate places, documented on Instagram? “The only secrets are organization and determination,” said the influencer. “I love traveling because it is a cultural enrichment. Studying has never prevented me from dedicating myself to my passions, from the piano to sport”.

The Rector’s clarification – Even the university has defended the choice of anticipating graduation times for Carlotta Rossignoli. “The student graduated in the first semester of the sixth year, rather than at the end of the same, after having obtained all the required training credits and having completed the compulsory internships in advance”, specified the Rector Enrico Gherlone, however recognizing the uniqueness of the case.

The ministry’s response in July – The decision to shorten the time needed to obtain the academic qualification for the young woman came after consultation with the Ministry of University and Research. Consultation that was requested in March 2022, with an answer arrived in July. “It is believed that the master’s degree can be obtained early in the first semester of the sixth year, in particular after the first month, only if the student has achieved and completed the required credits and compulsory internships. “.

Suspicions and accusations – However, doubts remain, with many of Carlotta’s colleagues and users wondering about the alleged derogation from rules valid for all other students. “Is there no obligation to attend courses?”. “It’s a private university, you just have to pay and you can do everything”. “Attending an oral exam of Carlotta was impossible”.

The university path of Carlotta Rossignoli – The Vita-Salute San Raffaele University had turned on the spotlight on Carlotta’s case a year ago, at the request by the student to forge ahead. And on November 17, 2021, she had almost denied the possibility, however authorizing “to take the two exams scheduled for the sixth during the year, assigning them the frequencies in advance”. Carlotta thus took the last two exams the following month. As for the degree thesis, the supervisor Carlo Pappone, also attacked by the students, certified the regularity by speaking of excellent work. Finally, the internship of the sixth year: “It was carried out by a general practitioner between September and October”, reports an internal note from the university.