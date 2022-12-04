Home Health Carmagnola | Hospital | Donation 18 televisions | Lions Club | Department of Medicine
Health

Carmagnola | Hospital | Donation 18 televisions | Lions Club | Department of Medicine

by admin
Carmagnola | Hospital | Donation 18 televisions | Lions Club | Department of Medicine

Important donation from the Carmagnola Lions to the Medicine department of the San Lorenzo Hospital in Carmagnola.

In recent days, in fact, the association has delivered eighteen televisions – one for each room, except for the semi-intensive care ward – and which will thus make the days of patients admitted to the hospital in via Ospedale 13 less heavy.

“A precious donation from the Lions Club of Carmagnola – said the general director of the ASL To5, Angelo Pescarmona – We were able to ascertain the satisfaction of aware patients and they have an evident sedative effect on some cases of cognitive deterioration. Of course we will see the full effects with a little time practicing ourselves in the appropriate management. A truly heartfelt thanks to all his members of the Club and to the president Vincenzo Frappampina “.

Great satisfaction is expressed by the president of the Lions of Carmagnola, Vincenzo Frappampina: “We made this donation with great pleasure – said Frappampina -. a satisfaction that derives above all from the gratitude shown to us by Dr. Orietta Franza, director of the Medicine structure and by the general manager Dr. Angelo Pescarmona who spoke of complete satisfaction on the part of patients and, above all, an improvement in the psychological conditions of patients with cognitive difficulties. We are in turn grateful to all of AslTo 5 for the opportunity that was offered to us”.

See also  Behind the scenes of social media: how to become a creator, how to learn, how much you earn

You may also like

Robert Lewandowski, «Inverted diet»: the secret of the...

Augmented reality viewer to help doctors in poor...

“Children with Antibody Deficiency”

Vaccines, the sensational complaint of the Japanese professor...

Wijnaldum in the gym: “A good Sunday to...

The “Australian” flu has arrived: what it is...

Children with flu, case boom in Bologna. “In...

Shingles increases the risk of heart attack and...

“Never seen a situation like this. Many aggressive...

when will the peak, symptoms and remedies to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy