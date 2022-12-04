Important donation from the Carmagnola Lions to the Medicine department of the San Lorenzo Hospital in Carmagnola.

In recent days, in fact, the association has delivered eighteen televisions – one for each room, except for the semi-intensive care ward – and which will thus make the days of patients admitted to the hospital in via Ospedale 13 less heavy.

“A precious donation from the Lions Club of Carmagnola – said the general director of the ASL To5, Angelo Pescarmona – We were able to ascertain the satisfaction of aware patients and they have an evident sedative effect on some cases of cognitive deterioration. Of course we will see the full effects with a little time practicing ourselves in the appropriate management. A truly heartfelt thanks to all his members of the Club and to the president Vincenzo Frappampina “.

Great satisfaction is expressed by the president of the Lions of Carmagnola, Vincenzo Frappampina: “We made this donation with great pleasure – said Frappampina -. a satisfaction that derives above all from the gratitude shown to us by Dr. Orietta Franza, director of the Medicine structure and by the general manager Dr. Angelo Pescarmona who spoke of complete satisfaction on the part of patients and, above all, an improvement in the psychological conditions of patients with cognitive difficulties. We are in turn grateful to all of AslTo 5 for the opportunity that was offered to us”.