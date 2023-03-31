Home Health Carmela, OSS: “When will we Social Health Operators remove the exclusivity bond?”.
Health

Carmela, OSS: “When will we Social Health Operators remove the exclusivity bond?”.

by admin
Carmela, OSS: “When will we Social Health Operators remove the exclusivity bond?”.

Carmela Lopez, OSS writes to us: “When will we Social Health Operators remove the exclusivity bond?”.

egr. Director,

I read in your newspaper that the obligation of exclusivity and the accumulation of commitments has been eliminated Nurses, Pediatric Nurses, Physiotherapists and other Health Professions. The Government of Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci they don’t think about us Social health workersthat we could give a big hand especially in the home environment.

In my opinion it was a mistake to ignore the OSS especially in a period in which we are trying to de-hospitalize and manage patients at home.

Once again we are not considered Professionals and unfortunately we are not, but our category could also have been thought of. Patients are asking for it, their family members and caregivers are asking for it.

Hopefully something will change in the future, but I think support staff we were and support staff we will remain. It’s disheartening, but unfortunately it’s the reality!

Thank you.

Carmela LopezOSS

Read also:

Stop the exclusivity constraint also for Health Professions and Physiotherapists. Not just for nurses.

_________________________

I NOTIFY!

  • Anyone wishing to comment on this service can write to [email protected]
  • Join the group Telegram Of AssoCareNews.it to never lose any information: LINK
  • Subscribe to Facebook page of AssoCareNews.it: LINK
  • Subscribe to Facebook group of AssoCareNews.it: LINK

Recommended by AssoCareNews.it:

See also  "Dead Space Remake" remake is officially released by EA-Dead Space Remake

You may also like

Health for all: not only the motto of...

War Ukraine Russia, Kiev: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia,...

Donate blood without discrimination – medicine and health,...

free practice 2 live

“Social media isn’t the only risk factor”

High level of support for organ donation in...

Blucerchiati say goodbye to the Viareggio Cup

Important step forward for endometrial cancers that are...

Because (also) “space doctors” are needed to improve...

Be careful when cooking chicken: this bad habit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy