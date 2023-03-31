Carmela Lopez, OSS writes to us: “When will we Social Health Operators remove the exclusivity bond?”.

I read in your newspaper that the obligation of exclusivity and the accumulation of commitments has been eliminated Nurses, Pediatric Nurses, Physiotherapists and other Health Professions. The Government of Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci they don’t think about us Social health workersthat we could give a big hand especially in the home environment.

In my opinion it was a mistake to ignore the OSS especially in a period in which we are trying to de-hospitalize and manage patients at home.

Once again we are not considered Professionals and unfortunately we are not, but our category could also have been thought of. Patients are asking for it, their family members and caregivers are asking for it.

Hopefully something will change in the future, but I think support staff we were and support staff we will remain. It’s disheartening, but unfortunately it’s the reality!

Thank you.

Carmela LopezOSS

