Carol singers in the Ministry of Health

8 January 2015. Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe and Parliamentary State Secretary Annette Widmann-Mauz welcomed the carol singers to the Federal Ministry of Health.

As in previous years, the carol singers of the Domsingschule of St. Hedwig’s Cathedral in Berlin brought the blessing “Christ bless this house” as the “Three Kings” at the beginning of the new year and collected donations for children in need.

“Bring Blessings, Be Blessings. Healthy Eating for Children in the Philippines and Worldwide.” – that’s the motto of this year’s Epiphany Singing. Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe presented the carol singers with a donation that had been collected from the ministry’s employees over the past few days.

The 2015 donations are intended to support children suffering from malnutrition and malnutrition. Every fourth child worldwide does not have enough to eat or has an unbalanced diet. This deficiency has serious consequences: the affected children cannot develop healthily and are more susceptible to illnesses. The focus country this year is the Philippines.