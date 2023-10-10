Home » Carolina Marconi and breast implants: “I didn’t want to send alarmist messages”
Carolina Marconi and breast implants: "I didn't want to send alarmist messages"

Carolina Marconi and breast implants: “I didn’t want to send alarmist messages”

“The message I wanted to get across is that you need to control your breasts even better if you have implants. It is absolutely not my intention to alarm anyone: I myself currently have implants, if I thought they entailed risks I would have removed them.” These are the words that Carolina Marconi says to Salutefollowing the controversy that has arisen in recent hours regarding his recent interview with Peoplein which she talked about her illness, breast cancer she had in 2021.

