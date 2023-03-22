Home Health Carolina Orlandi to Le Iene on David Rossi “my second father”, the appeal to Meloni and Schlein: “I have been asking for justice for 10 years, you can guarantee it”
Health

Carolina Orlandi to Le Iene on David Rossi “my second father”, the appeal to Meloni and Schlein: “I have been asking for justice for 10 years, you can guarantee it”

by admin
Carolina Orlandi to Le Iene on David Rossi “my second father”, the appeal to Meloni and Schlein: “I have been asking for justice for 10 years, you can guarantee it”

He asks that the shadows on the death of his “second father” disappear Caroline Orlandi, daughter of the wife of David Rossi, the head of communication of Monte dei Paschi di Siena found dead 10 years ago under a window of his office. In a monologue at One on Italia 1 in today’s March 21 episode, Orlandi launched an appeal to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein to ask for justice. «10 years and 15 days ago my life changed forever – Orlandi said – You have seen me fighting almost everywhere to find out what happened to my second father, David Rossi. My mother and I had no choice. We are two women who have been asking for justice for 10 years and today I am asking for it from two other women. Two women who have the means to be able to guarantee it.

The appeal

The writer, born in 1992, then addresses the premier and the dem leader, with a harsh criticism of Enrico Letta: «Nobody is investigating who beat David before he died, and nobody in the Siena prosecutor’s office is paying for the mistakes inadmissible from the outset. To Elly Schlein, new secretary of the PD, who claims discontinuity with the past. And the past is his predecessor, Enrico Letta, who never wanted to meet me or my mother. His party is the only one that has not voted on the final report of the commission of inquiry into David’s death. Commission which tomorrow will be back in the Chamber, in the Chamber, and which we hope will be able to pass a second time unanimously. Giorgia Meloni, Elly Schlein, I would like to tell you how much it hurts to keep wounds wide open, at everyone’s mercy, so as not to turn off the spotlight on a story that is, yes, ours, but also that of the whole country. There is no majority and opposition in the face of justice. We have the right to a serious, full, no-holds-barred homicide investigation. For David and for all families like ours, who must be able to take care of their pain, without having to fight anymore”.

See also  How artificial intelligence is changing medicine

Meloni’s answer

Orlandi’s monologue was followed by the first response from Meloni, who thanked the Italia 1 program on Twiiter «for keeping the attention high on the case of the death of David Rossi. This week the resumption of the work of the parliamentary inquiry commission will be voted, with the hope that full light can be shed on the matter, for David and his family ».

Read on about Open

Read also:

You may also like

Spahn calls for quick reassessments of nursing homes

Varicose veins, why is it important not to...

Panic attacks: what they are, why they occur...

Pouring Lead: Better start the New Year lead-free

Women show signs of cellular aging as early...

“Vegetables at dinner, a more serene night”: how...

There is a correlation between ants and cancer,...

Trump, indictment near. Alarms and threats in court...

Shipwreck of Cutro, Frontex: “We signaled questions about...

Back pain, heartburn, lovesickness: This is how yoga...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy