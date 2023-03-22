He asks that the shadows on the death of his “second father” disappear Caroline Orlandi, daughter of the wife of David Rossi, the head of communication of Monte dei Paschi di Siena found dead 10 years ago under a window of his office. In a monologue at One on Italia 1 in today’s March 21 episode, Orlandi launched an appeal to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein to ask for justice. «10 years and 15 days ago my life changed forever – Orlandi said – You have seen me fighting almost everywhere to find out what happened to my second father, David Rossi. My mother and I had no choice. We are two women who have been asking for justice for 10 years and today I am asking for it from two other women. Two women who have the means to be able to guarantee it.

The appeal

The writer, born in 1992, then addresses the premier and the dem leader, with a harsh criticism of Enrico Letta: «Nobody is investigating who beat David before he died, and nobody in the Siena prosecutor’s office is paying for the mistakes inadmissible from the outset. To Elly Schlein, new secretary of the PD, who claims discontinuity with the past. And the past is his predecessor, Enrico Letta, who never wanted to meet me or my mother. His party is the only one that has not voted on the final report of the commission of inquiry into David’s death. Commission which tomorrow will be back in the Chamber, in the Chamber, and which we hope will be able to pass a second time unanimously. Giorgia Meloni, Elly Schlein, I would like to tell you how much it hurts to keep wounds wide open, at everyone’s mercy, so as not to turn off the spotlight on a story that is, yes, ours, but also that of the whole country. There is no majority and opposition in the face of justice. We have the right to a serious, full, no-holds-barred homicide investigation. For David and for all families like ours, who must be able to take care of their pain, without having to fight anymore”.

Meloni’s answer

Orlandi’s monologue was followed by the first response from Meloni, who thanked the Italia 1 program on Twiiter «for keeping the attention high on the case of the death of David Rossi. This week the resumption of the work of the parliamentary inquiry commission will be voted, with the hope that full light can be shed on the matter, for David and his family ».

