Carolyn Smith, illness and panic attacks: confession – DiLei

The indestructible strength of Carolyn Smith is at the center of an intimate interview with Sunday In. The choreographer has retraced these difficult years, including the return of the tumor in recent months which has forced her to undergo new treatments. But there is a hidden side of her illness that took her by surprise, having never suffered from it in her life: panic attacks. “I was afraid of not making it”, the confession to Mara Venier.

Carolyn Smith and panic attacks: the hidden side of the disease

The last few years have put a strain on Carolyn Smith, who has been fighting since 2015 against breast cancer. The choreographer and judge of dancing with the Starsin recent months, has had to deal with the return of the disease after undergoing the cycle of treatment and having removed the port last September. An unexpected and devastating relapse for her, who hoped to be on the right track and who is now forced to overcome a new obstacle.

“It’s tough enough. I have faith in doctors, even in the health system here in Italy. I hope they find this cure for me“, his hope, revealed in an interview with Mara Venier a Sunday In. And, speaking of her combative character, she admitted: “I’m strong, but I’m really tired, both psychologically and physically. I never have to let anyone see I’m giving in, however, when they told me this again, it was devastating“.

However, a hidden side of the disease has also emerged, never told before: “I had panic attacksnever had in my life. In fact, this thing that was passing through my mind made me more afraid”. Carolyn Smith, therefore, had to deal with his fears and with the fear of the disease returning: “I was afraid I wouldn’t make it. Before Dancing, when they took away my Port, I said: ‘But if it comes back, what do I do?’. My mind went there: ‘And if he comes back, what do I do?’. If I don’t have a certainty, if I don’t know what’s ahead of me, how can i attach it?“.

“Domenica In”, when he became aware of the illness: the confession

During the interview, Carolyn Smith also recalled when and how he became aware of the disease. It was fundamental the intervention of his dogs: “One day I was on the bed, they jumped on my breasts. I said every time it hurt, I touched and I felt something. I have to thank that they did this. Then the little boy, during all the treatments, came to sniff and when I scratched he felt that there was something wrong. Then when I’m sick, they two are sick.”

His affectionate dogs, but also the fundamental presence of the husband Ernestine, who has never stopped supporting her and standing by her side: “I don’t want to weigh on Tino. Either I lock myself in my room and put my headphones on, listen to music and cry, or I drive outside and go home. I was afraid, if I showed myself fragile, that I would disappoint people. Instead I realized that they need to know: I’m not Wonder Woman, I have moments of down. I have to let off steam more, because if I keep everything inside it doesn’t help much “.