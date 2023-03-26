Carolyn Smith: What’s wrong with her and when did she find out?

Carolyn Smithborn in 1960 is a dancer and choreographer but she is loved by the Italian public above all for being one of the judges of Dancing with the Stars. Soon Carolyn will be a guest of very true to talk about his battle against cancer and his strength that has faltered in certain moments. Carolyn has a breast cancer since 2015In the 2016 the dancer made a intervention surgical and in 2017 had finished the first cycle of treatments.

Despite this, cancer or “the intruder” (as she usually calls him) showed up for the second time in 2018Carolyn had hoped things would get better but this year the cancer has come back and the choreographer told it like this on social media: “The best way to celebrate March 8 was to start chemotherapy. Even with a few moments of fragility I don’t give up. As always, I face this new path with positivity, grit and a beautiful smile even if I have to admit that a bit of fragility… it’s okay, I’m also human sometimes”. Il path what Carolyn Smith is currently facing is different either clinically That morally and the choreographer told it in some newspapers.

Carolyn Smith’s fight against her disease in 2023

Carolyn Smith, speaking ai reporters of his pain and he also wanted to make a note of his illness for other women: “I want to dedicate all this to all women regardless of whether they are facing cancer or not. We always have an intruder.” This year Carolyn’s fight against his “intruder” it was very difficult and different compared to the first two times, to Diva and Donna Carolyn recounted: “I can no longer have surgery or radiotherapy. The only cure is chemotherapy with a new drug: it could eliminate the ‘intruder’ but it is more toxic. I feel more fragile than the first time because I know what awaits me. I’m always waiting for those beautiful words: it’s over here. I hope this new drug will finally kill the intruder.”

In addition to new clinical pathwayCarolyn who has always focused its strength both in Work television than in Husband (the choreographer and dancer Tino Michielotto), has also decided to bet on herself and make a great gesture of strength: shave your hair and show yourself on television exactly like this. Regarding her gesture, Carolyn had declared: “With this new drug I’m taking, my hair would still have fallen out, so it’s better to prevent it”.

