An estimated 4 million Italians have neuromuscular disease. In 90% of cases these are rare diseases, often of a degenerative nature (ALS, Sma, Duchenne)

There are many and different neuromuscular diseases; they range from the most frequent to the least complicated

sciatica

e carpal tunnelto diabetic neuropathies, up to the more complex and rare ones, such as Duchenne dystrophy, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Spinal muscular atrophy (Sma) and many others. In nine out of ten casesin fact, it is about rare diseasesmore difficult to diagnose. Raising awareness of these pathologies that can cause the loss of important functions, from motor to respiratory, is the goal of the day

national neuromuscular diseases which occurs on March 18, promoted by Italian Association for the Study of the Peripheral Nervous System (ASNP), Italian Association of Myology (AIM) and from Italian Society of Neurology to which both Associations adhere, with the support of the Associations of patients affected by neuromuscular diseases and the patronage of the Italian Society of General Medicine and primary care, of the Federation of Orders of surgeons and dentists (FNOMCeO) and of the Italian Association of Physiotherapy (AIFI). A correct and timely diagnosis it means, in fact, immediately start the therapeutic and/or rehabilitative treatments as well as adequate taking charge by specialists in order to improve the quality of life of patients.

Disease groups I symptoms

more frequent and the signs that characterize neuromuscular diseases are difficulty walking, lack of strength, sensitivity, pain, tired easily, balance disorders, increased or decreased sweating, respiratory disorders and progressive disability.

There are four i’s groups of neuromuscular diseases: muscle pathologies (myopathies, for example muscular dystrophies), diseases of the neuromuscular junction (such as myasthenia); diseases of peripheral nerves (for example: carpal tunnel, Charcot Marie Tooth, diabetic neuropathies; diseases of the motor neurons (such as Sma and Sla).

Often it is about rare degenerative diseases – such as Duchenne dystrophy, ALS, Sma – with a progressive trend that varies over the years and is potentially disabling.

Onset can occur in childhood but also in adulthood.

There are also neuromuscular diseases acquiredsuch as for example the diabetic neuropathies of the sciatica. See also Positive to the covid, he meets with friends and carries out a medical examination: reported

Initiatives in 18 cities After two years of suspension due to the pandemic, the events scheduled for the sixth edition of the study and dissemination day, born in 2017 from an idea of ​​Angelo Schenone, full professor of Neurology at the University of Genoa and past-president of the ASNP and Antonio Toscano, full professor of Neurology at the University of Messina and AIM past-president.

The meetings (here le information) take place on March 18 at the same time in 18 citiesreference centers for the study of neuromuscular diseases or Ancona, Bari, Brescia, Bologna, Cagliari, Genoa, Messina, Milan, Naples, Padua, Parma, Palermo, Pisa, Rome, Siena, Turin, Trento, Trieste.

Professor Schenone explains: «The round tables organized in the various locations are linked to needs of patients and their families, who expose their daily problems to us doctors and representatives of local institutions. Among other things, we will talk about rehabilitation, access to health facilities, prescription of off-label therapies (drugs used outside the authorized conditions, ndr), therapeutic novelties».

In addition to patients, their families and the associations that represent them they participate among others neurologists, physiatrists, paediatricians, general practitioners, child neuropsychiatrists, physiotherapists, geneticists, nurses, psychologists.

