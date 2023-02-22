Carpal tunnel syndrome affects up to one in 10 people in Italy. This is the estimate of the experts of the Catholic University of Rome and of the IRCCS Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation, contained in a work published in The Lancet Neurology.

What is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) is a very common condition that causes pain, numbness in the hand and fingers, and pins and needles. The symptoms, which are felt above all at night, can also involve the whole arm. In the most serious cases, a motor deficit can appear, to the point of reducing the ability to firmly grasp objects, which can fall from our hands. Some jobs were previously thought to be risk factors, but there is no scientific evidence to support these hypotheses. The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons) has drawn up guidelines for coping with carpal tunnel syndrome.

Giorgio Pivato, hand surgeon who works with his team at Humanitas San Pio X, Gradenigo, Cellini, Castelli, Mater Domini and Medical Care Arese, talks about the symptoms.

What is Carpal Tunnel?

The carpal tunnel is an arched osteo-ligamentous structure located between the inside of the wrist and the palm of the hand. It is called a tunnel because it forms a narrow passage through which the tendons and the median nerve, which is a sensory and motor nerve, pass.

What are the risk factors?

There are several factors that increase the risk:

Being a woman: Women are affected three times more than men. The periods most at risk are those of pregnancy and menopause. As for pregnancy, symptoms typically go away on their own within a few weeks of giving birth.

Anatomy: The risk is higher for those with very narrow wrists or small hands.

Some diseases, such as diabetes, thyroid problems, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, gout, kidney failure.

Previous wrist injuries or tendon problems

Familiarity, those who have people who suffer from it in their family are more inclined to develop this syndrome.

What are the causes.

Can changing lifestyles help in prevention?

Going to a specialist is essential. However, there are some changes in our daily routine that can help us relieve the pain:

avoid repeating continuous movements with the hand and wrist. If we can’t, let’s take breaks often;

if we feel pain we don’t make the movements that cause it;

pay attention to excessive use of the smartphone ;

when we are at the computer we try not to keep the wrist tense;

be careful when we sleep: we must not squeeze our hands or keep our wrists twisted.

What to do if we suspect we have carpal tunnel syndrome?

If we feel pain or tingling, we keep the hand at rest for at least two weeks.

We use a brace that helps us keep the wrist still.

We do light stretching exercises.

Let’s massage the wrist and hand.

We use heat therapy.

Yoga can be of great help.

Medicines and therapies

Giorgio Pivato explains how this pathology can be treated, before going to surgery.

There are several medications and therapies that can relieve symptoms. The main ones are:

hand and wrist rehabilitation exercises;

ultrasound therapy;

anti-inflammatory ointments;

laser therapy;

chiropractic therapy;

acupuncture;

anti-inflammatory drugs;

a cortisone injection into the transverse carpal ligament.

When should we resort to surgery?

If your carpal tunnel syndrome symptoms are severe and nonsurgical methods haven’t worked, surgery is your best bet. Anesthesia is usually local.

There are two types of intervention:

the traditional one consists of an incision of a couple of centimeters on the palm of the hand. The transverse carpal ligament is then completely dissected. This allows for decompression of the median nerve, thereby creating more space for the nerve and structures present in the carpal tunnel. It is usually very short, lasting about 10 minutes. Endoscopic surgery: the hand incision is smaller than in the traditional operation and the endoscope is used, which is nothing more than a small video camera, which guides the surgeon in cutting the ligament from inside the carpal tunnel. The surgery takes longer, but recovery is faster. Giorgio Pajardi, Director of the UOC of Hand Surgery at the San Giuseppe Hospital in Milan, Postgraduate School of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery at the University of Milan, explains it to us.

Recovery

After surgery, keep the hand elevated, trying to move only the fingers to reduce the inevitable swelling. The wound should not be watered until it has healed. It usually takes a couple of weeks. In some cases, wearing a brace is recommended. The pain disappears immediately after the operation, but the tingling and numbness of the fingers can last up to six months.

