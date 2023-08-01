Carrefour Spain Launches Innovative Initiative: Turning Overripe Fruit into Anti-Waste Jams

Carrefour Spain Fights Food Waste by Turning Overripe Fruit into Anti-Waste Jams

More and more supermarkets are taking action against food waste, and Carrefour in Spain is leading the way with its innovative initiative. The popular chain has launched a project to save unsellable overripe fruit from its stores and turn it into delicious anti-waste jams.

Carrefour Spain has started collecting the “waste” fruit from its shops in Madrid to create these unique jams. While the fruit may not be suitable for selling, it is still of excellent quality and can be used to make jams. By avoiding the waste of ripe fruit and vegetables, valuable resources such as water, soil, and energy are also saved. This initiative not only contributes to sustainable resource management but also helps combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The project, developed in collaboration with the Helios company, is part of Carrefour’s Zero Food Waste policy, which aims to minimize food waste within its stores. Currently, the anti-waste jams are available in two flavors: tomato and orange, and are packaged in 250-gram cans.

While the initiative is limited to Madrid outlets for now, there are hopes that it will be extended to other locations, including Italy. Carrefour Spain is committed to becoming a world leader in food transition and has introduced various initiatives to achieve this goal. Aside from the anti-waste jams, the company also recycles unsold vegetables and fish and transforms them into creams and broths. Furthermore, Carrefour Spain sells “not perfect” but quality vegetables at discounted prices, promoting the concept of reducing food waste.

In its efforts to combat food waste, Carrefour Spain has also implemented changes to prolong the shelf life of certain products. For example, it has replaced expiration dates on items like yogurt, desserts, salads, and hummus to extend their freshness.

While Carrefour Spain’s initiative is the first of its kind, it serves as a model for other supermarkets to follow in their fight against food waste. Reusing ripe fruit and vegetables in creative ways not only benefits the environment but also contributes to sustainable resource management and helps address the pressing issues of hunger and climate change.

Carrefour Spain’s innovative approach to reducing food waste is a step in the right direction, and it is hoped that more supermarkets will join in this important mission to create a more sustainable future for all.

