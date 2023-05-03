Carrot oil: natural vitamin booster for skin and hair

Carrots are delicious and healthy, it’s no secret. What many people don’t know, however, is that the oil extracted from root vegetables is a popular care product for skin and hair.

Carrots are growing in popularity in the cosmetics industry. The carotene it contains is now found in numerous skin masks and face creams, facial oils and hair care products. But even in its pure form, i.e. as pure oil, the root vegetable is often used – especially to improve the complexion. Due to its high vitamin content, it also supplies damaged hair with important nutrients, so that – with regular use – it looks healthier and well-groomed. And that’s by no means all that carrot oil extracted from the roots can do.

Effect and application: Carrot oil for the skin



Carrot oil has a whole range of advantages: it improves the complexion, ensures a healthier complexion and counteracts the natural aging of the skin.

More moisture

Do you suffer from dry and cracked skin? Then carrot oil Fresh complexion

Due to the carotene contained in the carrots, the oil ensures regular (but more economical) facial care for a healthier complexion by using it like a light Foundation, i.e. as a kind of primer. It makes pale skin appear darker and gives it the necessary boost of freshness. However, the carrot oil should be applied evenly to avoid unsightly stains. Anti-Aging

Actually works carrot oil also counteracts the natural aging of the skin by protecting and renewing the skin cells from UV radiation. More specifically, it is the vitamin A it contains, which tightens the skin and gives it a healthy, fresh complexion. For the same reason, the oil can also counteract skin impurities.

Regardless of the reason you reach for the carrot oil, the Application always stays the same: First you should clean your face thoroughly and moisten it slightly, then warm a few drops of oil between your palms and then massage them evenly into your skin.

Effect and use: carrot oil for hair



carrot oil not only improves the complexion, but also supplies damaged or dry hair with important nutrients. Tips that are prone to split ends in particular can be strengthened and cared for with regular use. However, it is important that you do not treat your scalp with the oil, as the carotene it contains could turn it orange. And if you suffer from a dry or sensitive scalp that is prone to dandruff, carrot oil is only conditionally recommended: It should be used sparingly.

Before you start with the Treatment starting out, you should drape a dark-colored towel over your shoulders to keep the oil from staining clothes—which are difficult to remove. Then proceed as follows:

Heat some carrot oil, for example over a water bath, and then massage it evenly into the ends of your hair. Leave the oil on for 10 to 15 minutes before washing it out of your hair with warm water.

Make carrot oil yourself: This is how it works



You can easily make the carrot oil from the root vegetable yourself – with a little more time. You only need a few ingredients, such as:

20 ml sesame oil (cold pressed)

an organic carrot

a mason jar with a lid

a glass bottle (sterile)

a cooking pot

a tea towel

Before you start making the carrot, you need to grate it into small pieces. Then the “shavings” are put into the glass together with the sesame oil, which is closed and placed in the hot water bath. Heat the contents until the oil turns a light golden color. Then sift the contents through a clean tea towel and pour it into a sterile glass bottle that has been boiled beforehand.

And one final note: carrot oil is free of synthetic substances and is therefore also suitable for sensitive skin types and allergy sufferers. An important indication of the natural composition of the product is an ECO and BIO seal, which you should pay attention to when buying.

You might also be interested in:



This article contains affiliate links. Further information are available here.