Ingredients for 10 small rolls:
-
2 medium sized
carrots
-
250 g
lowfat quark
-
4
Owner
-
150 g ground
almonds
-
150 g
linseed
-
2 THE
Soy flour
-
4 THE
melting flakes
-
1.5 packets
Backpulver
-
2 THE
sunflower seeds
-
2 THE
hemp seeds
-
1 Msp.
Turmeric
-
0.5 TL
Salt
Preheat the oven to 170 degrees (circulating air). Grease a muffin pan with butter. Wash and finely grate the carrots. Mix the quark with the eggs in a bowl. Stir the almonds, linseed, soy flour, melted flakes, baking powder, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds and grated carrots into the quark mixture. Season the bun dough with turmeric and salt, divide into the wells of the muffin tin and smooth out.
Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes. Then allow to cool briefly, turn out of the mold and leave to cool completely on a wire rack.
Spread and top the buns as you like.
