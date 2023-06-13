Carrot protein rolls | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for 10 small rolls:

2 medium sized



carrots

250 g



lowfat quark



4



Owner



150 g ground



almonds

150 g



linseed



2 THE



Soy flour



4 THE



melting flakes



1.5 packets



Backpulver



2 THE



sunflower seeds



2 THE



hemp seeds



1 Msp.



Turmeric

0.5 TL



Salt



Preheat the oven to 170 degrees (circulating air). Grease a muffin pan with butter. Wash and finely grate the carrots. Mix the quark with the eggs in a bowl. Stir the almonds, linseed, soy flour, melted flakes, baking powder, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds and grated carrots into the quark mixture. Season the bun dough with turmeric and salt, divide into the wells of the muffin tin and smooth out.

Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes. Then allow to cool briefly, turn out of the mold and leave to cool completely on a wire rack.

Spread and top the buns as you like.

Further information Germany is known for its variety of bread and rolls. An overview of the most important varieties and ingredients. more