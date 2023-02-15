Did you know that carrots aren’t just good for your eyesight? In fact, the food has some really powerful properties that it is good to know.

Carrots stand out for being a food particularly used in the kitchen and, not surprisingly, due to their versatility, they lend themselves to the creation of many recipes. Furthermore, the vegetable in question is characterized by being rich in beneficial substances.

Most people think that these are limited only to the view, but in reality this is not the case. In fact, carrots have unimaginable properties that in many cases are underestimated or not known about.

Carrots, beneficial not only for eyesight

The consumption of carrots it is highly recommended by experts. In fact, the food in question should never be lacking in the food plan of each of us, adults and children. The reason lies in the fact that in addition to being beneficial for eyesight, they have additional properties that many ignore.

To begin with, it must be said that they have very few calories and for this reason they are recommended for those who follow a low-calorie diet. In addition to this, they are characterized by being rich in fibre, water and mineral salts including sodium and calcium. These are extremely valuable nutrients for the body and help keep it healthy.

As mentioned above, the beneficial properties are not limited only to the eyesight, but also to the cardiovascular system. Several studies, in fact, have highlighted the great effectiveness of the food in prevention of heart disease. This is due to the fact that carrots are very rich in potassium, an element which plays a fundamental role in the process of regulating blood pressure. In particular, it operates a balance between the amount of sodium and fluid retention.

Not only that, patients suffering from diabetes cannot fail to consume the food in question as they prevent the onset of glycemic peaks, as they contain more sugars than other foods. This phenomenon is due to the fact that they boast a large amount of carotenoids and fibers, a substance that helps regulate blood sugar. Finally, thanks to beta-carotene, lycopene and lutein, the vegetables we are talking about are able to keep the brain healthy. In particular, it helps prevent cognitive decline and maintain good memory capacity.

In the light of what has been said, it is clear that it is essential to include food in one’s food plan. In fact, not only the eyesight but the body in general will benefit from it, as it is possible to say with certainty that carrots are among the healthiest foods around.