2′ of reading

Italy and Germany united against the ban on combustion engines in 2035. On Tuesday in Brussels, at the meeting of the ambassadors of the EU countries, Italy will express a position contrary to the proposal for a European Regulation which ban on the production and sale of cars and vans with internal combustion engines by 2035. The Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security writes it in a statement.

Berlin threatens veto

Similar position also from Germany. The Transport Minister Volker Wisssing threatened a German veto in Brussels on the ban on combustion engines in 2035, if the Commission does not make a regulation on thei e-fuels. The use of synthetic fuels for cars must be possible, the liberal representative of Olaf Scholz’s government told Bild. «In light of the huge fleet of already existing vehicles that we have only in Germany, for the FDP there can only be a compromise on the limits of the car fleet, if the use of e-fuels is also possible. At the moment we are not aware of any proposals, but only of utter rejection by Commissioner Frans Timmermans », he added.

The Italian position

On the eve of the meeting of the Deputy Permanent Representatives in the EU (Coreper I) called to give the final go-ahead to the European regulation, Italy and Germany are reopening a game which, on the part of the Commission, they considered closed. “The environmental targets must be achieved through an economically sustainable and socially equitable transition,” explained the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, announcing the contrary position that Italy will express in Brussels.

Possible blocking minority?

A position that risks significantly wobbling the Regulation: in fact, the doubts of Berlin and the positions of Bulgaria and Poland, abstained and opposed to Coreper which, in November, gave the green light to the agreement must be added to Rome’s ‘no’. Put together, the four countries would constitute a decisive minority bloc to stop the process. The green light from Coreper II to stop the sale of endothermic engines from 2035 is on the agenda at Wednesday’s meeting and follows the final approval of the European Chamber which took place at the February plenary. The formal and final ratification is foreseen at EU Council of 7 March. The position of the Italian and German governments, however, puts everything back in the balance.

For the Italian government, electricity cannot be the only way

Italy believes that the choice of electric should not be the only way to achieve zero emissions in the transition phase. «The success of electric cars will depend a lot on how they become accessible at competitive prices» observed the ministry led by Gilberto Pichetto. Italy’s position reflects that expressed in a compact manner by Fi, Lega and Fdi at the February plenary session at the European Parliament. And, in principle, it was anticipated by Matteo Salvini at the Informal Council for Energy and Transport Affairs in Stockholm. “The transition in which we all believe must be encouraged and accompanied but running risks having the opposite effect”, were the words of the owner of MIT.

View on ilsole24ore.com