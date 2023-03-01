World The item on the agenda was postponed following the Italian government’s decision to vote against

The presidency of the EU (Sweden) announced that Coreper, which brings together the representatives of the states, will not pronounce itself this morning on the regulation on CO2 emissions from new diesel and petrol cars and vans, which establishes the stop of placing on the market from 2035 but in the meeting on Friday 3 March. The item on the agenda was postponed following the Italian government’s decision to vote against. Germany itself, through the mouth of the transport minister, has indicated that yes is subject to the presentation of a community proposal which provides for the registration of cars and light commercial vehicles with combustion engines even after 2035 on condition that they can be fueled by synthetic fuels. And the position of Poland and Bulgaria is uncertain. Hence the risk that the go-ahead for the agreement reached by the Council and the EU Parliament may not obtain the qualified majority for the final adoption by the Council.

