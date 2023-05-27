Cars that go out of production in 2023 to buy for low prices, quality and because they last more than 10 years

L’automotive industry is going through a six transformation, involving technologies, engines, segments and sizes. The market is preparing for the arrival of a huge range of vehicles, which means that many models will be destined to be permanently discontinued, although still available on the used market. Here is a list of cars that will cease production during 2023 but which are worth buying for low prices, quality and because they last more than 10 years:

Ford Fiesta

Ford Fiesta is an automotive icon who has amassed a 47-year career. But the time has come for this car to retire, a farewell that resounds resoundingly after 7 generations and the sale of 16 million units worldwide. Although the Casa dell’Ovale increasingly focuses its attention on SUVs, the little Fiesta will undoubtedly remain a legend in the automotive sector and will be remembered in the history books.

Smart Forfour

Despite the initial skepticism of purists, the presence of Smart Forfour, the four-seater version of the famous city car, has become increasingly common on the roads. With the introduction of the brand’s first SUV, the situation changed radically, leading the automaker to give up on the intermediate size model. This marks the end of an era in the evolution of the Smart range.

Hyundai Ioniq

Hyundai Ioniq has given way to a new generation of electric vehicles that have inherited its name, transforming it into a brand in its own right. After adopting hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric technologies, the first generation Ioniq will reach the end of its career in 2023. This model will be remembered as the car that started the green projects of the Hyundai brand.

Volkswagen passat

Volkswagen passat, an iconic model born 50 years ago, will face a major change in 2023. Although the Variant version will remain available, the traditional sedan will say goodbye to the European market. This decision will not be accompanied by a feeling of great regret, since in Italy and the rest of the European continent, the station wagon has always been the predominant choice. The farewell of the sedan marks the end of an era, but the impact will be mitigated by the persistent presence of the most popular and widespread variant.

Ford Ecosport

Ford Ecosport, after a five-year presence on the European market, will give way to the new electric Ford Puma in 2023. This farewell was foreseen to optimize the production lines, allowing Puma to become the brand’s best-seller in the B-Siv segment . Ford Ecosport will be remembered as the pioneer of the Blue Oval’s compact sport utility vehicles.

Kia Stinger

Kia Stinger, introduced on the Italian market only in 2017, has already ceased its production. In Europe, his retirement is scheduled for next year. This high-end sedan, even in this situation, is penalized by the arrival of another electric car, the EV6, awarded the title of Car of the Year 2022.