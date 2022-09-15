Massimiliano Casali is the new director of nuclear medicine at the Piacenza hospital. 46 years old, originally from Forlì, comes from Ausl-IRCCS in Reggio Emilia and took up service on Monday at the Piacenza hospital. Graduated and specialized at the University of Ferrara, Dr. Casali also has a brief interlude at the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano. The professional has specific clinical expertise in the application of nuclear medicine in oncology, neurology and inflammatory / infectious and PET / CT fields.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Dr. Casali – underlines the medical director Andrea Magnacavallo – professional of depth who will enrich our reality with his skills. We are happy to welcome a young specialist with specific experience in an area that is crucial for us, such as nuclear medical diagnostics, especially at the service of oncology. I wish him a stimulating and productive workplace in our hospital. The choice fell on his figure also in a logic of development of future activities, to complete the diagnostic potential existing within the Company “.

“It is a great joy for us – he adds Emanuele Michieletti, director of the Department of Radiological Functions – welcome Dr. Casali to our team. The arrival of a professional who will bring his great experience on PET / CT to Piacenza makes the company proud and opens up new important perspectives for citizens on this important instrumentation. We wish Dr. Casali to be able to do his work in the best possible way in our hospital and we thank him right now for his commitment to giving prestige to our reality. I take this opportunity to sincerely thank Dr. Monica Mori, who in recent months has directed the department as acting officer: we have worked with great satisfaction in a relationship of profitable professional collaboration “.

To welcome the professional, on his first day of assignment, there were also the care director Andrea Contini, the care manager of the Department of Radiological Functions Pietro Anselmithe department coordinator Sandro Ferrari and the health directors of the Piacenza hospitals and the territorial network, Franco Federici and Giancarlo Cordani.



“I sincerely thank you for the welcome – comments the new Casali manager – and the certificates of esteem that are coming to me. I am very happy to join this company. I start working in this reality with enthusiasm and a great spirit of collaboration with colleagues. I make my professional experience gained in almost twenty years of studying PET / CT and nuclear medicine available to the Piacenza Ausl. My goal is to consolidate the network of collaborations on the use of this important method and to actively contribute to the company’s diagnostic and therapeutic pathways “.