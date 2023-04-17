Casalmaggiore da Capelli lots of people for Fitness & Wellness

When you do things with attention and passion, you always grow and always improve. This is what the many visitors to the day dedicated to fitness, wellness & beauty at the Capelli Automobili salon were able to experience yesterday. The fourth edition was a success like the previous ones, with a lot of participation and a lot of enjoyment. The spaces, managed with careful calculation, have made possible a perfect inclusion and harmony between exhibitions and exhibitors. From every part of the hall you could enjoy everything from spinning to pole dance, from martial arts to classical dance, occasionally throwing your eye on the unpredictable and banal banquets. Someone has tried a yoga class, someone else has watched a performance spellbound, someone has bought an object, a souvenir, a cosmetic and someone else has patiently lined up for a tattoo or make-up; tattoo artist and beauticians have in fact had the non-stop “from morning to evening”. Large but fluid turnout, without traffic jams and without hitches for young and old. The collaboration of MAD ONE is excellent, good, kind, professional, fast in the service both inside and outside the salon and also beautiful. The very high number of visitors is overwhelming proof that we are dealing with a good, intelligent and constantly evolving initiative, something is added to each edition, something else is improved, while commitment and passion find the satisfaction of the result and the joy to bring together many people in a truly wellness atmosphere, their nourishment. All we have to do is thank those who, with work and conviction, put their homes at the disposal of an entire citizenry and neighboring areas, offering the possibility for many activities in the care and well-being sector to present themselves, giving them a little light-heartedness. There are those who are entrepreneurs for themselves and those who see it as a means to grow a community. “It was beautiful, we were all energized and happy, Silvia in particular, too bad it’s already over!” (Raffaella Bonatto)

Giovanna Antwerp (PHOTO: Alessandro Osti)







