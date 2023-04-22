Casalnuovo, mother reverses and runs over and kills her 7-year-old daughter

A 7-year-old girl was killed in the early afternoon today in Casalnuovo, in the Neapolitan area. Her little girl, the carabinieri who intervened in via Emilio Buccafusca reconstructed, was run over by her mother’s Audi A3 which, reversing, hit her in full. According to the military, the woman would have lost control of the car during the manoeuvre. And in the accident an acquaintance of the family was also injured, who was on the street next to the child.