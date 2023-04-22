Home » Casalnuovo, mother reverses and runs over and kills her 7-year-old daughter
Casalnuovo, mother reverses and runs over and kills her 7-year-old daughter

Casalnuovo, mother reverses and runs over and kills her 7-year-old daughter

A 7-year-old girl was killed in the early afternoon today in Casalnuovo, in the Neapolitan area. Her little girl, the carabinieri who intervened in via Emilio Buccafusca reconstructed, was run over by her mother’s Audi A3 which, reversing, hit her in full. According to the military, the woman would have lost control of the car during the manoeuvre. And in the accident an acquaintance of the family was also injured, who was on the street next to the child.

The body and the car were seized on the orders of the Nola judicial authority. The scene immediately appeared clear to the soldiers who intervened: there was no pirate to look for. The car was there and the first testimonies were collected and the woman was found in a state of shock, help was also arranged for the injured parent and acquaintance and the magistrate on duty was informed of the terrible details of the family tragedy.

