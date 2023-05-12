Casarin on CorSera: “There is no penalty on Lautaro. Balanced refereeing between Milan and Inter”

On today’s pages of Corriere della Serathe former referee Paul Casarin comments the race direction of Gil Manzano in Milan-Inter yesterday evening: “In the 14th minute Inter scrum in the area with multiple holds; Manzano runs away and thus removes signs of protest. In the 30th minute Kjaer contacted Lautaro in the area with a fall: Manzano, four steps away, immediately awarded the penalty. The Var calls him back and the penalty is reviewed and rightly cancelled: slight contacts on Lautaro. […] In the second half, the players lined up further with Manzano: the technical and disciplinary yardstick appeared balanced. The Var, with a single intervention, was helpful and Manzano corrected in recognizing the error”.