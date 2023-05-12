Home » Casarin on CorSera: “There is no penalty on Lautaro. Balanced refereeing between Milan and Inter”
Health

Casarin on CorSera: “There is no penalty on Lautaro. Balanced refereeing between Milan and Inter”

by admin

On today’s pages of Corriere della Serathe former referee Paul Casarin comments the race direction of Gil Manzano in Milan-Inter yesterday evening: “In the 14th minute Inter scrum in the area with multiple holds; Manzano runs away and thus removes signs of protest. In the 30th minute Kjaer contacted Lautaro in the area with a fall: Manzano, four steps away, immediately awarded the penalty. The Var calls him back and the penalty is reviewed and rightly cancelled: slight contacts on Lautaro. […] In the second half, the players lined up further with Manzano: the technical and disciplinary yardstick appeared balanced. The Var, with a single intervention, was helpful and Manzano corrected in recognizing the error”.

See also  Is it better to lift heavy or light weights in the gym? The answer

You may also like

Research destroys a ‘myth’: depressive and anxiety-producing effects...

“Hour of the Garden Birds” 2023: Now count...

USA, judge invalidates the ban on the sale...

Why airport wastewater will help us control the...

Sorge/Irlstorfer: Care is a task for society as...

“I’ll tell you about my life with Parkinson’s.”...

Molinette, bladder with tumor removed and reconstructed with...

Doctor (63) reveals how he rejuvenated himself by...

What time is the Giro d’Italia 2023 today,...

What happens if you eat pickles every day

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy