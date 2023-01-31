Home Health Case Cospito, the anarchist transferred to Milan in the Opera prison. Nordio: “Health is protected but the 41bis law doesn’t change”
Case Cospito, the anarchist transferred to Milan in the Opera prison. Nordio: “Health is protected but the 41bis law doesn’t change”

ROMA – Cospito is at Opera, but from the Council of Ministers, convened in the evening, here is the first piece of news. His health was “protected, but the 41bis does not change”. It was the Minister of Justice who said it before entering Palazzo Chigi Charles Nordio that with the holders of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani and of the Interior Matteo Piantedositakes stock of Cospito and the attacks taking place abroad and in Italy.

