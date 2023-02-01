A case of mad cow disease was discovered on January 30 on a farm in the Netherlands. This was communicated by the Dutch news agency Anp, quoting the Minister of Agriculture Peter Adema. The infection was found in a dead animal. So far, the location where the case was found has not been identified.
The mad cow disease epidemic spread in the 1990s in Great Britain and several other European countries.
See also The casual game "Hatsune Miku Rich Man" is launched and play poker with Hatsune and other piapro characters