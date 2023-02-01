Home Health Case of mad cow disease discovered in Holland
Case of mad cow disease discovered in Holland

A case of mad cow disease was discovered on January 30 on a farm in the Netherlands. This was communicated by the Dutch news agency Anp, quoting the Minister of Agriculture Peter Adema. The infection was found in a dead animal. So far, the location where the case was found has not been identified.

The mad cow disease epidemic spread in the 1990s in Great Britain and several other European countries.

