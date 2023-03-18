Case of meningitis in Valdarno: Dr. Elena De Sanctis, Director of Hygiene and Public Health of the East Area, explains and specifies. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old is hospitalized in San Donato di Arezzo in stable conditions. 100 people already subjected to prophylaxis.

“The type of bacterium that caused the meningitis has not been identified – clarifies Dr. Elena De Sanctis, director of hygiene and public health in the East Area – because the 19-year-old boy, a student of the Isis Valdarno Institute, was immediately treated with antibiotic therapy after showing up in the emergency room with symptoms of a severe headache. Onset of symptoms on March 13 and last day of school on March 15″.

“The timely administration of antibiotics – he continues – immediately improved the boy’s clinical situation but prevented the type and strain of the responsible bacterium from being clarified with absolute certainty. However, with the suspicion that it is meningococcal meningitis – is the invitation of Dr. De Sanctis – it is advisable that people who have had close contact with the young person undergo prophylaxis with specific antibiotics. Family contacts and students have already been called by the hygiene service, around 100 people in all”.

The frequented places

“The investigation carried out by the ASL Toscana Sudest – explains Dr. Elena De Sanctis – made it possible to trace the places frequented by the boy in the days preceding the onset of the symptoms. The boy attended the Nirvana disco in Terranuova Bracciolini between Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March from approximately midnight to 03.00. He also attended a gym: the visitors have already been contacted by the Public Hygiene Service of the Valdarno area for antibiotic prophylaxis “.

“It should be remembered that prophylaxis must be performed even if the anti-meningococcal vaccination has already been carried out – concludes De Sanctis -. It is not necessary to close the areas frequented by the patient or disinfection. People close to the patient’s close contacts are not to be considered at risk”.

Symptoms can occur two to ten days after contact. In particular, for the more severe form, stiffness in the back of the neck, high fever, headache, vomiting or nausea, altered level of consciousness, convulsions, haemorrhagic-type skin rash. If necessary, please contact your doctor or the Public Hygiene Service of the ASL for all the necessary information.

What is meningitis

“Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes that surround the central nervous system (the meninges) caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and other pathogens. The most aggressive are the bacterial forms caused by various serogroups of Neisseria meningitidis. There are 13 meningococcal serogroups, of which 5 (A, B, C, Y, W135) are responsible for invasive meningococcal disease. Among these, the main culprits of meningococcal disease in Italy are serogroups B and C. In the case of bacterial infection, antibiotic prophylaxis must be administered to close contacts, meaning by this definition those who in the 7 days preceding the onset of symptoms shared the home or study environment (the same class), work environment (the same room) or the same means of transport for journeys of at least 8 hours, have slept in the same house or eaten at the same table as the patient, have had contact with the saliva (through kisses, dishes, toothbrushes, toys) or have had close contact, have been directly exposed to the patient’s respiratory secretions (for example during intubation maneuvers or mouth-to-mouth resuscitation)”.

The vaccination

“Close contacts not yet vaccinated should also undergo vaccination in addition to antibiotic prophylaxis. Prophylaxis and vaccination to be carried out as soon as possible after contact. Vaccination is indicated when there is meningococcal meningitis. The vaccination against meningococcus C, as well as for the contacts of a case, is strongly recommended and offered free of charge to all children and young people up to the age of 20 as well as to those at risk for the disease. For those born after 2014, vaccination against meningococcus B is also offered, another dangerous bacterium that causes meningitis”.