Case of monkeypox in the province, isolated minor. Is fine

Case of monkeypox in the province, isolated minor. Is fine

A case of monkeypox has also been ascertained in the province of La Spezia. It is a teenage boy who contracted the disease following direct contact with a relative after a trip abroad. The young man is fine and prophylaxis has been activated for his entire family. Neither hospitalization nor treatment with antivirals was necessary for him. Following the case is the ASL 5 La Spezia. The adolescent will have it for about twenty days, until the signs of the disease disappear.

