case of tuberculosis in Matilde di Canossa high school Reggionline – Telereggio – Latest news Reggio Emilia

REGGIO EMILIA – A case of pulmonary tuberculosis at the Matilde di Canossa high school in Reggio. The news was given by the Ausl, which speaks of a case with low contagiousness. The patient is in good health and is undergoing specific antibiotic therapy.

The Hygiene and Public Health Service has already activated the procedures envisaged for the identification of contacts at risk, carrying out the necessary health checks, health surveillance of contacts and has already scheduled an information meeting for communication to the families involved.

What is how tuberculosis is transmitted

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease which, in the forms localized in the lungs, can be contagious and transmitted from person to person by the respiratory route. Transmission requires close and very prolonged contact with the patient, in a closed and confined space. The contagiousness is therefore low and the transmission of the germ does not happen easily: tuberculosis is not contracted through contacts in the open air and in well-ventilated places; the contagion does not occur through clothing, personal items or by using dishes or cutlery.

The manifestations of the disease are represented by a long-lasting cough resistant to common therapies, persistent fever, general malaise, fatigue, weight loss, chills and night sweats.

Today tuberculosis is curable with the assumption of adequate antibiotic therapy: when the drugs are taken correctly and for a suitable period of time, the patient undergoes recovery.