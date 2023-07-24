Case Purgatori, the story of Vittorio Feltri: “I too risked my life, here’s who saved me”

Vittorio Feltri up Libero today he talks about the case of Andrea Purgatori. And he also tells an anecdote about him. Feltri revealed in March 2022 that he had had cancer. He later left the Milan city council for health reasons. On the case of the investigative journalist who died on 19 July last year, however, the diagnoses clash in the meantime: and there are those who speak of an infection as the cause of death. The experts in charge of the autopsy will have 60 days to give a response. Feltri says he experienced a situation “quite similar” to that of Purgatori. Then he begins the story. Which starts from a CT scan and the response of a breast tumor. The doctors advise him to have it surgically removed even if his dimensions are a few millimeters.

Radiation therapy and pain

At that point Feltri goes under the knife. The operation takes half an hour and, he says himself, he goes to work at Libero that day. Then an oncologist also recommended radiotherapy to him as happened to Purgatori. “Three days later I was so fit that I couldn’t even stand up for a bet. A couple of times I fell to the ground like a salami. I was like dogs. As for radiotherapy, they completely destroyed me. I passed out on two occasions. At that point I was admitted to the clinic. Diagnosis: emplema», recalls Feltri. Which he then summarizes: “I had a left lung full of pus”. Feltri had suffered the obstruction of a lung artery. This had caused a buildup of solid material in the organ. At that point, says Feltri, Professor Andrea Gori intervenes. Who is an infectious disease doctor and director of Infectious Diseases at the Milan Polytechnic. As well as brother of the mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori.

Resignation

Feltri says that Gori “saved his skin”. Within a couple of weeks he is out of the hospital. And he recovered: «At least I hope, since I still have a little pain in my left side». Then the connection with the case of Purgatori: «If it is true that his health fell after the therapies, above all radiological, it was probably the inflammation of the lung that killed him, in fact it appears that he had no brain metastases. In short, I would like to say that sometimes the treatments given head on are worse than the disease, if there is one». Finally, the conclusion with the doctors that “they are like journalists, some do not understand a pipe”.

