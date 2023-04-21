cases also in Europe/ Symptoms and treatment

The fever dengue is causing record deaths in Argentinawhere they have already been registered since the beginning of the year 39 out of 41,257 cases, distributed over different areas of the country. The numbers, as reported by Daily fact, are particularly high compared to those of previous years. In 2020 there were 26, so the increase that alarms experts is 48.4%. The risk is to be faced with an epidemic.

L’Argentina, however, is not the only country on alert. “The serotype Cosmopolitan, typical of South-East Asia, has spread to America and is much faster in spreading, more aggressive and also more deadly. The fever also called bone crusher is unfortunately spreading in Europe with autochthonous cases in the south of France. Another infectious problem multiplied by globalization and global warming,” he said Matthew Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa. Also in Italy, in Arezzo, there have already been two cases.

Dengue fever, record deaths in Argentina: cases also in Europe. Things

So many are wondering what it is dengue feverwhich is causing record deaths in Argentina as well as numerous almost of contagion into Europa. As reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, it is a disease of viral origin caused by four very similar viruses (Den-1, Den-2, Den-3 and Den-4) and is transmitted to humans by mosquito bites who, in turn, stung an infected person. THE symptoms they are fever, with even very high temperatures, severe headaches, pain around and behind the eyes, severe pain in muscles and joints, nausea and vomiting, and skin irritations.

There is no one treatment specifically for dengue, and in most cases people recover completely within two weeks. Supportive care for recovery consists of complete rest, use of fever-lowering medications, and fluids to combat dehydration. In some cases, however, severe bleeding occurs, which can even be fatal.

