cases are increasing. Here’s what you need to do to keep it at bay

L’diabetes alert is increasingly worrying: the cases of this chronic disease are increasing globally, with serious consequences for the health of the people affected and for health systems. Diabetes is a condition that affects the way the body converts glucose, a sugar found in food, into energy.

There are two main types of diabetes: the type 1 diabetesin which the body does not produce insulin, and the type 2 diabetes, in which the body does not use the insulin it produces properly. Most cases of diabetes concern type 2, which is closely linked to modifiable risk factors, such as diet, weight and lifestyle.

Maintain a healthy weight it is essential to prevent type 2 diabetes. Obesity and being overweight are among the main risk factors for the development of this disease, as they can cause insulin resistance. To maintain a healthy weight, it’s important to eat a balanced diet and get regular exercise. Even modest weight loss can have a significant impact on reducing the risk of diabetes.

Adopt a balanced diet it is another crucial aspect in the prevention of diabetes. A healthy, balanced diet can help control weight, improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation in the body. It’s important to include a variety of nutrient-rich foods in your diet, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, lean meats, and low-fat dairy products. Limiting the consumption of foods high in sugar, saturated fat and salt can help prevent the onset of diabetes.

Regularly engage in physical activity it is essential to keep diabetes at bay. Exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, which is closely associated with diabetes. It is recommended that you devote at least 150 minutes a week to moderate-intensity aerobic activity, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, and include resistance exercises, such as weight lifting or yogaat least twice a week.

Stop smoking it is another important step to reduce the risk of diabetes. Cigarette smoking can increase resistance toinsulin and worsen the symptoms of diabetes in those who already have it. Quitting smoking can have a positive impact on overall health and help prevent the onset of diabetes and other related diseases.

Limit alcohol consumption may be useful in the prevention of diabetes. Excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, causing weight gain and negatively affecting insulin sensitivity. It’s important to follow the recommended guidelines for alcohol consumption, which suggest no more than two drinks a day for men and one drink a day for women.

Monitor your blood sugar regularly it is essential for those who are at risk of diabetes or for those who already suffer from it. Keeping your blood sugar levels under control can help you identify problems early and intervene early with lifestyle changes or the use of medications if needed. Consulting with your doctor to determine how often you should check your blood sugar is essential to keep the disease under control.

Manage stress can help prevent diabetes and manage it effectively. Chronic stress can negatively affect blood sugar, as it can cause an increase in the production of hormones that induce insulin resistance. Stress management techniques such as deep relaxation, meditation, yoga and controlled breathing can help reduce stress and keep blood sugar levels in check.

Educate yourself about diabetes it is a fundamental step to prevent and manage it. Learning about risk factors, symptoms, complications, and disease management strategies can help you make informed decisions about your health and act quickly if problems arise. Taking diabetes education classes or consulting with your doctor and other health care professionals is a great way to gain knowledge about the disease.

