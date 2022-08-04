Patients reported in the Regions

– Among all the patients identified in Italy, 55 are affected by the neuro-invasive form (33 in Veneto, 4 in Piedmont, 2 in Lombardy), 19 in blood donors (3 in Lombardy, 11 in Veneto, 4 in Emilia Romagna, one in Piedmont), 19 cases of fever (2 in Lombardy, 16 in Veneto and one in Emilia Romagna) and one symptomatic case (Veneto). The disease had appeared for the first time in our country in Veneto, in the province of Padua, in June.

Disinfestation starts in Padua

– And it was precisely in Padua that an order was issued to arrange an extraordinary disinfestation in the two areas of the city where, in the last few days, two infections from West Nile, transmitted by the bite of the common mosquito, have been reported. In the night between Thursday and Friday, between 1 and 4, the operation against adult mosquitoes will be carried out in the areas at risk. A second ordinance will then be issued for other roads based on the provisions of the Ulss.

The Councilor for the Environment Chiara Gallani asks “the inhabitants of the affected areas to keep the windows closed because they will be important disinfestations and not to leave pets or edible products outside. The situation remains under control, even if we have to get used to the presence of this new disease “.

There is no vaccine

– There is currently no vaccine for the disease, although studies are underway to create it. Prevention at the moment consists mainly in reducing exposure to mosquito bites: mosquito nets, long dresses, repellents. The virus belongs to the Flaviviridae family, first isolated in 1937 in Uganda, in the West Nile district from which it takes its name. It is widespread in Africa, Western Asia, Europe, Australia and America.