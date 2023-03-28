In addition to Covid and the flu, there are many cases of Bronchitis in Italy; to treat it in the best way we must learn about this pathology.

In fact, there are different forms of Bronchitis, determined by various causes. Here’s how to recognize them and understand when it’s time to contact your doctor.

In recent years our attention has been directed towards the Covidthe respiratory disease which has caused a great deal of public health inconvenience. They exist though other diseases that can affect the respiratory tractand they are not to be underestimated: among these there is the bronchitis.

Let’s get to know more about this kind of condition, we learn to recognize symptoms it’s at identify the causes and above all we find out when it is time to consult a doctorto find the most suitable therapy.

Cases of Bronchitis, how many types exist and what triggers them

The bronchitisunlike Covid for example, it can arise not only because of a virusbut also for theexposure to cigarette smoke and similar and to pollutants present in the air.

Other triggering causes can be given by intense cold typical of the winter season or come on sudden changes in temperatures; but also from malnutrition, wrong lifestyles, stress and tiredness.

Finally, too live in environments with too much heating it can harm the bronchial tubes: in fact excessively dry air undermines the moisture of the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract, which in this way become inflamed and/or unable to defend themselves optimally from virus attacks. However, all of the above factors cause ainfection and irritation of the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract.

In case of viral infectionpeople do they infect through droplets, cough and with the direct contactwhile those who live for example with a heavy smoker is however a risk.

The bronchitisalthough curableit’s a very common and increasingly frequent disease between people, and if not properly treated can become chronic or trigger more serious health problems.

Difference between Acute and Chronic Bronchitis

We talk about Acute bronchitis when it comes from complication of a cold or flu, or from the inflammation potentially caused by Covid. The symptoms are easily recognizable:

burning sensation in the chest/breastbone/windpipe;

initially dry cough that turns into a “fat” cough (that is, with even abundant phlegm);

as the infection progresses, the bronchial tubes can produce mucus and pus;

feeling of tightness in the chest and difficulty breathing both on exertion and at rest;

fever above 38 degrees may arise.

Usually Bronchitis is treated with a doctor’s recommendation which he can prescribe rest, anti-inflammatories and syrupsand heals in a few days, unless complications arise.

As for instead the chronic form of Bronchitis, it occurs due to several factors, often concomitant with each other.

This form of pathology it is the third leading cause of death after cardiovascular disease and tumors: in Italy it affects about 8.5% of the population.

Se i symptoms appear for more than 3 months a year and for at least two consecutive years, we are facing Chronic bronchitis, as established by the WHO. In addition to the discomforts indicated above, real ones can occur with acute bronchitis asthmatic crises and perceptible wheezing since waking up.

Il continuation of the inflammation of the bronchi a goes to create first of all increased risk of developing pneumoniaFurthermore scarring and thickening of the airway tissues are created which increasingly hinder the flow of oxygen into the lungs and therefore also into the blood. The injuries are difficult to recoveri.e. once scars have formed they cannot be healed with drugs. The medicines and treatments prescribed, in fact, only serve to soothe inflammation and symptoms.

When to See a Doctor for Bronchitis Symptoms?

It’s always good do not underestimate the complications that can arise from Bronchitis. Obviously the best thing to do is try to limit the factors that lead to riskat least the controllable ones like the cigarette smoke and exposure topollution.

The temporary episodes of bronchitis Usually they heal in a few daysbut if you have the suspected to have one chronic form it is advisable to contact the medico. It is also recommended too in the following cases:

if the person is elderly or suffers from other lung diseases

when the feeling of breathlessness, “air hunger” or severe chest pain persists for a long time

if the disease appears in infants under 5 months of age, even if they do not have a fever

if after a few days of treatment no improvement is noticed

in case of the appearance of traces of blood in the mucus

when the cough is particularly intense and the fever exceeds 38.5 degrees.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)