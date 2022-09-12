Today we talk about food poisoning. It is a disease that is caused by theingestion of contaminated food from which many people manage to heal without having recourse to special treatments. In most cases of food poisoning, the food is contaminated with bacteriasuch as salmonella or norovirus.

I symptoms of food poisoning they can show up within a few hours after ingestion of contaminated foods or they can occur later, even after a few days, and whose duration varies from one to 10 days maximum. Symptoms often accused are: watery diarrhea, nausea and subsequent vomiting, abdominal cramps and pains, chills and fever. In severe cases, repeated episodes of vomiting and diarrhea can also cause dehydration as well as the presence of asthenia, that is, a state of muscle weakness that is widespread throughout the body.