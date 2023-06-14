Cases of Lyme disease are increasing in Italy: symptoms and precautions

No good news regarding Lyme disease. Cases are increasing in Italy: here’s what you need to know about it

To talk about the triggering cause of Lyme disease is the Observatory for Rare Diseases, which writes as the “simple” bite of a tick can be the beginning of a nightmare. That’s right: a reservoir of viruses, one bite is enough for the tick to infect humans and, depending on the species of the tick, the period in which it affects the most is summer, in drier or more humid environments. The bacterium that causes Lyme disease is called Borrelia burgdorferi and, in Italy, there has been a rapid increase in cases in recent days: here’s what you need to know.

A disease increasingly known both for the increase in cases and because many VIPs are starting to talk about it to raise awareness, that of Lyme will become one of the most common diseases. This increase is triggered first of all by the anomalous heat of recent years, accompanied by the lengthening of the summer, globalization and the increase in temperature. Second infectious disease in the United States after HIV, that’s it everything you need to know about lyme.

Lyme disease: symptoms and consequences

What makes Lyme especially dangerous is the fact that its symptoms vary in length. If in some subjects they last for a few weeks, in others instead they last for years and can lead to cognitive impairment, osteoarthritis and meningitis. In fact, the infection primarily affects the skin, joints, internal organs and nervous system, but the first symptom istarget-shaped rash: red and white concentric circles form on the skin, the center of which is the tick bite. Fever, widespread pain and headache accompany everything.

The first symptoms, apart from the rash, are more like a flu-like form and remain extremely manageable for several weeks. In some cases, however, these they can get to involve the heart and in this case, chest pain, irregular heartbeat and nervous system problems are added to these symptoms, including Bell’s palsy involving the face, numbness and tingling.

The third stage is the most dangerous and is when Lyme disease is diagnosed and treated late. In these cases, the symptoms they are not recognized and caught in time and can therefore become chronic, worsening in forms of chronic arthrosis and cognitive deterioration.

The treatment and prevention of Lyme disease

As to date there is still no vaccine that can protect against Lyme disease, what can be worked on is prevention. First of all, when you go out for a walk in the meadows in the summer months it is always good to wear long and light-colored clothes, so as to immediately identify any ticks. Furthermore, it is better to protect your skin with a spray repellent and, upon returning from the walk, check all areas of the body welleven the less visible ones.

The first case of this disease was identified in 1975 in the American town of Lyme, which today gives its name to this potentially disabling pathology. According to data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, it is the most relevant and most widespread pathology transmitted by a vector in temperate geographical areas. When you suspect you have been bitten by a tick and notice the first symptoms is always better to go to the doctor, who will evaluate the health condition and, if necessary, will recommend more specific tests. Lyme disease is diagnosed by laboratory tests.

To cure the patient there are several approaches. Some say that antibiotics should be given at the first signs of Lyme disease. According to others, however, it is advisable to wait for the results of the laboratory tests before proceeding: in Italy, usually, it is advisable not to treat the subject who presents himself to the doctor or to the Emergency Department for a tick bite, but to treat him with the medicines only if symptoms occur. The most commonly used drugs are penicillin, amoxicillin or doxycycline.

