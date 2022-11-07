Cough that takes your breath away, a flurry of sneezing, earache and a nose that, all of a sudden, starts to run: it will be Covid? Probably not, it’s theinfluenza or rather they are all those virus parainfluenza that are affecting thousands of Italians. The sudden change in temperatures does not help: in recent days, in fact, there has been a surge in cases of colds and doctors’ offices have been stormed.

Silvestro Scotti, National Secretary General Fimmg, Italian Federation of General Practitioners, what is happening?

«We are in a picture of general confusion, it is difficult to distinguish flu viruses from Covid, I would say almost impossible: we undergo the swab to at least identify the presence of Covid but more and more often Italians prefer the do-it-yourself swabs, also because they cost Less. And so the doubt remains. However, there are many cases of parainfluenza viruses, more than in the past, and they should not be underestimated».

Why are they more?

«Since the arrival of Covid, cases of flu have decreased, thanks to spacing and masks, so many patients have not been sick for years and are in fact uncovered, defenseless: especially the age groups who do not get the flu vaccine. These are children and young people or adults in general. They haven’t been sick for at least two years, they are likely to catch viruses now».

How is the flu recognized?

«The only evaluation we can make is the continuity of contact, to evaluate the evolution of the disease we must keep the family members under control: if the virus spreads it is probably flu».

How do parainfluenza viruses appear?

«These days they are giving different respiratory forms in the upper airways and also in the ear. We record many cases of colds, sore throats, ear infections and other forms referable to the gastrointestinal part with diarrhea and vomiting due to the presence of mucus».

Do you need to worry?

«They should never be underestimated: at this stage, minor viruses are also creating forms of pneumonia. This is why we always recommend using the oximeter, now many patients have it at home».

Do you risk pneumonia?

We have the original respiratory virus, which is dangerous in children, the elderly or the frail. Attention should be paid to changes from the upper airways to the lower airways».

How many patients are already struggling with colds and fevers?

We are seeing a surge in cases compared to the past: the curve started immediately high while before Covid it gradually rose over the weeks until it reached its peak between January and February».

This year, however, when will the peak arrive?

«It could be a few weeks earlier. We will therefore see how and when it will arrive, it depends a lot on the kids: if the exploit will take place before the Christmas break, the viruses will spread in the family during the Christmas holidays, if instead it will spread during the holidays we will have the peak after returning in January».

What situation are we in now?

«Considering the cases of flu, which inevitably also include many cases of parainfluenza virus, we started with a higher curve than in previous years: I would say quadrupled».

Really?

«Yes. Even more than quadrupled. We observe the 43rd week: usually there was less than 1 case per 1000 inhabitants, now we are at 4.8 cases per 1 thousand inhabitants. The situation of children under 5 is even worse: now they are at 19.6 cases per thousand inhabitants while the over 65s are at 2.8 because».

What is the reason for this difference?

«The elderly have been vaccinated in the past years and therefore have a coverage base towards the flu».

What do you recommend to do to protect yourself?

«We can use the mask: if we feel cold we can wear it in the family and in the office, in the classroom or in any case in closed places. To protect others, therefore also ourselves».