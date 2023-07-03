cases tripled, early diagnosis is essential

Talk about head and neck tumors it is fundamental, because although they are very widespread, few know what they are. From 1990 to today, experts estimate a 300% growth in diagnoses of this tumor. The first reason is infection by HPVthe human papillomavirus. in general terms they represent 17% of all cancer cases. This was discussed at the World Congress of the International Federation of Head and Neck Oncology Societies. The good news is that with an early diagnosis the cure rates are very high.

We talked about it with Gabriel Molteniassociate professor of Otorhinolaryngology at the University of Verona and secretary of AIOCC, the Italian association of cervical and cephalic oncology.

Are there real prevention systems for head and neck cancer?

In the head and neck tumors more than true prevention, the fundamental thing to remind everyone is early diagnosis. Although they are widespread tumors, unfortunately there is still little talk about them. They are the seventh type of cancer by diffusion in Italy. In 2020, there were around 10,000 new diagnoses. It affects men more because they abuse more often than alcohol and smoking. The incidence is 80 to 20. We need to understand if the change in lifestyles can change things.

The data of complete recovery with early diagnosis are very high, even over 90%. Better to pay an extra visit, rather than let a tumor develop. In later stages the rates drop to 50%,

What are the risk factors for head and neck cancer?

It is necessary to know the risk factors, such as smoking and alcohol which are responsible for 75% of cases. They also act individually, but the chances of developing this tumor increase if a person abuses alcohol and smokes cigarettes at the same time. Another risk factor is Papilloma Virus, the same virus that causes cervical cancer. Thanks to the vaccination of girls and for some time also of boys, we hope that the situation will improve, as is happening for cervical cancer.

Newspapers often talk about the relationship between oral sex and the development of this tumor. What’s true?

The virus is also transmitted with the oral sex. Prevention is not avoiding sex, but getting vaccinated. Also because in reality we don’t have certain data that tell us that the experience of oral sex is more dangerous than other factors. As adults there has probably been contact with the virus, even if vaccination can help. The vaccine is most effective when it is given to people who have not yet had sex.

What are the symptoms?

This is the fundamental point of the campaign, which is to know the symptoms early. They are very common symptoms such as dysphonia, lowering of voice, difficulty in swallowing, masses in the neck that we can feel, afte, ulcers in the oral cavity. If these symptoms do not go away after three weeks, it is necessary to go to the otolaryngologist. Indeed, one of the mottos of the campaign is 1 per 3that is, the symptom that does not heal spontaneously but lasts for at least three weeks as we said.

The referring doctor is the otorhinolaryngologist or maxillofacial surgeon especially if we have lesions in the oral cavity.

