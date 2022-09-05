Home Health Casetify Mid-Autumn Festival Sale, 30% Off Selected iPhone Cases
Casetify Mid-Autumn Festival Sale, 30% Off Selected iPhone Cases

Casetify Mid-Autumn Festival Sale, 30% Off Selected iPhone Cases

Engadget’s editorial team is committed to collecting high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Part of the article links merchants that have a cooperative relationship with Engadget. The pricing and supply have the opportunity to change, all based on the latest information of the merchants.

Casetify has recently launched a Mid-Autumn Festival sale. Now go to the official website to buy Apple mobile phone cases of the iPhone 12 series or below, and enter the discount code at checkout “moon22” to enjoy a 30% discount. As for iPhone 13 series, Samsung and Google mobile phone cases, enter the same discount code when purchasing, you can also enjoy a 10% discount on one and a 20% discount on two.

Click here to buy 30% off Casetify phone cases for Mid-Autumn Festival Click here to buy other discounted Casetify phone cases

In this discount, only the joint ride series is not applicable. The products co-operated by creators can also be purchased at a special price, including the local creative team Pomato and the illustrator Plastic Thing (Yan Ip), which are well known to Hong Kong people. If you Appreciate their work, may wish to start one to show your support.

pomato
Pomato x Casetify
Plastic Thing
Plastic Thing x Casetify

In addition, Casetify has also launched a 15% discount on all electronic accessories this time, also use the coupon code “moon22”, you can start with discounted AirPods cases, Apple Watch straps or mobile phone lanyards and other products to add personal style.

Casetify
