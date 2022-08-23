CASETiFY pays tribute to the classic fighting game and jointly launches electronic accessories with “Fighting Whirlwind”

The internationally renowned fashion accessories brand CASETiFY announced that it has cooperated with the classic fighting game Street Fighter “Fighting Whirlwind” to launch a series of exciting electronic and life accessories, encouraging everyone to bravely pursue the things they love with an inextinguishable “fighting spirit”. From now on, players who love “Fighting Whirlwind” will be able to join the priority purchase list on the official website of CASETiFY Taiwan, and will enjoy the preferential purchase qualification when it is officially released globally on August 31, and also have the opportunity to obtain a limited edition of “Fighting Whirlwind”. 》Mini Arcade 3D Paper Model!

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the “Fighting Whirlwind” series of games, the new Street Fighter x CASETiFY joint series brings the initial screen and battle scenes of the game with joint series accessories, inviting players all over the world to use electronic accessories to the classic undefeated fighting game “Fighting Fighter”. Whirlwind tribute. The series includes a mirrored phone case inspired by the casting screen of the game “Kambat Whirlwind”, which allows users to imagine themselves as street fighters in the game “Kunta Whirlwind” through the function of mirroring. The characters face off. The Street Fighter x CASETiFY joint series also provides customization services, allowing players who like “Fighting Whirlwind” to add names to the character phone cases, imagine Chun-Li, Ryu and Guile ) face to face fights.

In addition, a limited-edition lens-type mobile phone case is specially launched in the joint series, featuring the street fighting queen Chunli as the protagonist, recreating her classic move “Bai Lie Foot”, which allows players to keep kicking in a short period of time Leg attack, and because of its simple operation, it has become one of the most popular moves in the “Fighting Whirlwind” series of games. The Street Fighter x CASETiFY limited lens-type mobile phone case hopes to show the prowess of Bailie’s feet through dynamic stereo image effects, and consumers can also enjoy Chunli’s heroic appearance by tilting the phone left and right. The limited-edition lens case starts at NT$1,850.

The Street Fighter x CASETiFY joint series includes a variety of electronic and lifestyle accessories in addition to shatter-resistant phone cases, such as AirPods and AirPods Pro protective cases, magnetic wireless charging disks, flat-fit ring holders and stainless steel thermos. After consumers join the priority purchase list, they will have the opportunity to get a limited edition “Kambat Whirlwind” mini-arcade three-dimensional paper model when they purchase the co-branded products during the priority purchase period on August 31. The full range of accessories is priced from NT$720 to NT$2,150.

The Street Fighter x CASETiFY joint series will be officially released on the CASETiFY Taiwan official website on August 31, and will provide delivery services to more than 100 countries around the world; consumers can also choose through the CASETiFY Co-Lab app (currently only available on the App Store) to choose purchase.