Cassano: ‘Juve as usual in Europe looks like …. Roma like the Longobard and Mou like Oronzo Canà’ | Europa League

Antonio Cassano he lashed out once again against the Juventus of Maximilian Allegri and the Roma in Jose Mourinho. She did it on her Instagram profile, here is his analysis.

JUVE – “The Andalusians have deservedly gone through, the team that deserved the most went to the final with a good game and knowing how to come out well with the ball in difficult situations. He played a game as a Spanish team, yesterday the game from start to finish was played by only one team, Sevilla. Then Juventus had two restarts, two chances from set pieces, then they scored and closed again. Juve is always like this: they go to the Champions Cup and make a bad impression, they go to the Europa League and the same stuff happens. This is the consequence. Who Seeds wind shall harvest storm. And this year zero wins. Allegri didn’t give a decent game in two years, he made a figure and went out of the Europa League.”

ROMA – “The Roma yesterday it vaguely reminded me of the Longobard of Oronzo cana. I start from the assumption that I’m very happy because I’m fond of the people and the team though it is only possible from beginning to end to see brawls, quarrels, people throwing themselves on the ground. They didn’t do half an action, half a shot on goal in 98 minutes. But the coach will say that the team is special, that that one is special… The problem is that in life, as he said so many times, he wants to have, as Napoleon said, more lucky than strong commanders. He is very lucky, impressive stuff. Then it will be said that he reached the final and not the performance and that he did badly. Last year he won the Conference League… And he will always go forward in terms of results. He was lucky in the draw, which caught teams he was stronger on paper than, but I have to talk about football. Roma was nothing short of shameful stuff, which you can’t really understand.”