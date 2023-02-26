CASTELBELFORTE – Dramatic ambush in Castelbelforte in the park of via Roncolevà: a 13-year-old girl was stabbed by two 13-year-old teenage girls. The three girls are part of fairly well-known families in the village and attend the same class in middle school. The two girls who celebrated the mad celebration spontaneously presented themselves to the Carabinieri together with their respective parents at the Carabinieri Command in Gazzo Bigarello.

THE LITTLE GIRL’S CONDITION

A ferocious act, carried out with kitchen scissors to hit the girl’s head and face. Also on site mayor Massimiliano Gazzani, who reached the scene of the tragedy after becoming suspicious of the incessant sound of sirens, first by the ambulance and then by the self-medication. Fortunately, the wounds did not turn out to be very deep and the 13-year-old was airlifted to Borgo Trento in Verona, where she was treated. Luckily she is out of danger, alert, but she is very scared. Alongside her moms and dads. The parents of the other two girls who made the crazy act are shocked and unable to find peace.

FROM MONDAY A PSYCHOLOGIST WILL BE PRESENT IN THE CLASSROOM

In the meantime, the school attended by the three girls has also been activated. The school coordinator Bruna Restani immediately activated the psychological support service for the classmates of the three girls. A psychologist will be in the classroom from Monday to help the other comrades overcome the trauma.

THE INVESTIGATIONS

And the Carabinieri will probably leave the school to understand what could have prompted two 13-year-old girls to carry out such a brutal ambush against their schoolmate. According to the military, the stabbed 13-year-old would have fallen into the trap of the two peers, who lured her with an excuse. Investigators are looking for witnesses and any images taken by security cameras in the area, to clarify the dynamics and motive of the attack. The prosecutor’s office for minors in Brescia is investigating the matter.

THE COUNTRY’S REACTIONS

Anxiety and concern throughout the country for the conditions of the young 13-year-old hospitalized in Verona. In these hours, thanks also to the public information bodies, the news has arrived that the young woman is out of danger and this has made everyone breathe a sigh of relief. Concern, however, addressed to the families of the other two girls. Hundreds of phone calls received by Mayor Gazzani.

THE MESSAGE OF THE MAYOR MASSIMILIANO GAZZANI

“Dear fellow citizens, today our community was shaken by a serious episode of youth violence which only by a miracle did not translate into a real tragedy.

The young girl fiercely attacked by peers, despite the multiple bruises and wounds is not in danger of life and this is the most important thing.

Worse, inevitably, will be the possible psychological implications for the girl, for her family members but also for the families of the girls who committed the crazy act.

In extending to M.’s family my personal closeness and a big virtual hug from the whole Castelbelfortese community, which with anxiety and trepidation contacted me en masse to get reassurances on the clinical conditions of the young woman, I recommend to anyone to refrain from formulate inappropriate comments of any kind, or summary judgments, since the Carabinieri force, promptly rushed to the site of the attack, is already carrying out the various investigations and any assessment useful for tracing the reasons triggering such a heinous act that whatever they are, can never have any justification.