The satisfaction, in the words of Mayor Cerini, of being able to restore the structure to all sports, school and association activities (in the photo from the web, the gymnasium of the “Leonardo Da Vinci” school in Castellanza)

CASTELLANZA – The works started on 23 December last for the replacement of the skylights in the building have been delivered in record time gymnasium of the “Leonardo Da Vinci” Secondary School. Extraordinary maintenance due to rainwater infiltration in some roof panels.

Thanks to an allocation of 16,000 euros (VAT included and security charges) in mid-2022 it will be possible to replace the skylights, both upper and lowerbut due to the unavailability of the contracting companies, the city’s municipal administration deemed it appropriate to provide for maintenance in the meantime, taking advantage of the stop of lessons in conjunction with the Christmas holiday period, pending the definitive replacement.

The words of the mayor of Castellanza, Mirella Cerini

To ensure the continuity of sporting activities, the maintenance work constituted an indispensable commitment for the Administration in identifying the necessary resources. In agreement with the sports realities that use the gym premises, it was therefore agreed to suspend sports and training activities, precisely to allow replacement with the new self-extinguishing alveolar polycarbonate panels by 30 December. We are very satisfied as an Administration to now be able to reopen the gym for all sports, school and association activities and to be able to start again with the first competitions scheduled in the calendar in January.