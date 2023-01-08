Home Health Castellanza: the gymnasium of the “Leonardo Da Vinci” school reopens
Health

Castellanza: the gymnasium of the “Leonardo Da Vinci” school reopens

by admin
Castellanza: the gymnasium of the “Leonardo Da Vinci” school reopens

The satisfaction, in the words of Mayor Cerini, of being able to restore the structure to all sports, school and association activities (in the photo from the web, the gymnasium of the “Leonardo Da Vinci” school in Castellanza)

CASTELLANZA – The works started on 23 December last for the replacement of the skylights in the building have been delivered in record time gymnasium of the “Leonardo Da Vinci” Secondary School. Extraordinary maintenance due to rainwater infiltration in some roof panels.

Thanks to an allocation of 16,000 euros (VAT included and security charges) in mid-2022 it will be possible to replace the skylights, both upper and lowerbut due to the unavailability of the contracting companies, the city’s municipal administration deemed it appropriate to provide for maintenance in the meantime, taking advantage of the stop of lessons in conjunction with the Christmas holiday period, pending the definitive replacement.

The words of the mayor of Castellanza, Mirella Cerini

To ensure the continuity of sporting activities, the maintenance work constituted an indispensable commitment for the Administration in identifying the necessary resources. In agreement with the sports realities that use the gym premises, it was therefore agreed to suspend sports and training activities, precisely to allow replacement with the new self-extinguishing alveolar polycarbonate panels by 30 December. We are very satisfied as an Administration to now be able to reopen the gym for all sports, school and association activities and to be able to start again with the first competitions scheduled in the calendar in January.

You may also like

Antonino Spinalbese, in the end the truth about...

Tinnitus, that ringing in the ear that doesn’t...

King Charles has a fatal disease: there is...

it slows the progression of the disease, but...

“Cases on the rise, prevention essential”

Covid, the new Kraken variant is more transmissible:...

New responsible for Sports Medicine of the ASL:...

Is cannabis oil an alternative to traditional diabetes...

Pancreatic cancer: symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of Vialli’s...

USA: FDA authorizes the awaited drug for Alzheimer’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy