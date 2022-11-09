There is little time left, about twenty days, for the closing of the call for tenders for the important intervention regarding the restructuring, the regulatory adaptation and the expansion of the “G. Morandi ”in Castelvetro, the main municipal facility for“ indoor ”sports, both for schools and sports clubs, and one of the largest in the province. Once the preliminary investigation for the outcome of the tender has been completed, we can reasonably assume the assignment of the works for the beginning of 2023.

The intervention provides for a total investment of over 800 thousand euros, of which 500 thousand are paid by the municipality, while the other 300 thousand come from a regional contribution already assigned. This is a full-blown renovation, including all the necessary improvements on systems, architectural barriers, flooring, stands, changing rooms and toilets, including the enlargement and repositioning of the stalls. All state-of-the-art interventions, carried out in compliance with anti-seismic and fire prevention criteria. This will happen, communicated by the municipal technical office, without interrupting the sporting activities that take place there, which will only have to adapt to the spaces of the construction sites.

“This is an important investment for our Municipality – says Giorgia Mezzacqui, deputy mayor and councilor for public works – part of the increasing attention that our Administration has towards sports facilities, aware that sport creates community and that of the community it transfers values ​​and examples. At the same time as this intervention, together with the council, the technical area and the local sports associations, we intend to prepare a complete and specific analysis of the sports facilities that are very much needed and very deserving ”.