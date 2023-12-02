Castilla-La Mancha to Universalize Nuclear Medicine Service: Benefit for Cancer Patients

Castilla-La Mancha to Universalize Nuclear Medicine Service

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has announced plans to universalize the Nuclear Medicine Service throughout the region. Within a two-year period, hospitals in the five provincial capitals will be equipped to offer this health service aimed at the diagnosis and treatment of oncological diseases.

García-Page expressed his commitment to the entire sector related to oncological treatment, highlighting the significant progress that has been made in recent years. Previously, nuclear medicine was only available in one hospital and for one province in the region, forcing cancer patients to travel to a specific hospital in Ciudad Real for tests.

Currently, the service has already been implemented at the Toledo University Hospital and will soon be extended to the provinces of Guadalajara, Albacete, and Cuenca. García-Page emphasized that many regions and autonomies in Spain do not have the same level of nuclear medicine services that are being universalized in Castilla-La Mancha.

In a video broadcast through his social networks, García-Page stressed the importance of providing this service to the entire region, especially for those affected by cancer.

Nuclear Medicine is a medical specialty focused on detecting and treating diseases, particularly in the realm of oncology. It is used to find tumors, assess the spread of cancer, and determine the effectiveness of treatment. The services provided through nuclear medicine do not typically require hospitalization and are conducted as outpatient procedures. The president’s initiative aims to make these critical services more widely accessible to those in need.