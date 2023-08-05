Castrovilli jumps to Bournemouth, Ibanez to greetings, Kamada signs for Lazio

Transfer market today. Skip the transfer of Gaetano Castrovilli to Bournemouth. The Fiorentina footballer has not passed his medical examinations. The purple club announces it:…
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it
1 Year for €9.99 €89.99
Subscribe with Google
or
€1 per month for 6 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The Good Morning newsletter at 7:30 The 18 o’clock newsletter for updates of the day The podcasts of our signatures In-depth analysis and live updates