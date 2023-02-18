District 4 will host the Cat Festival, which will take place on Sunday 19 February 2023 in the Limonaia and Cloister of Villa Vogel (via delle Torri 23): an entire day dedicated to cat lovers with many themed activities. Access also from via Canova through the park.

The party is a charity event for the AMA cat shelter in Florence and there will be no animals: it will be a day with many themed activities.

The program of the day

From 9 am – in the Cloister, Gattart exhibition with the exclusive theme ‘Cat’, with works of painting, sculpture, engraving, ceramics, photography by internationally renowned artists, including foreign ones, such as Lèonor Fini, Martine Coppens, Danielle Rejers, Nicola Mountney, the Italians and founders of Gattart (Fiora Leone, Silvio Loffredo, Silvana Lonardi), followed by Antonio Ciccone, Marina Alberghini with one of his engravings, Andrea Tirinnanzi with Penelope …..and others.

9 am – 7 pm – in the Limonaia there will be: the Gattile AMA which will give all the information for adoptable cats. Market with cat objects Freya’s Brush with crystal therapy line for cats and Bach flowers. Fabio Nocentini with Tarot and oracles of cats, private consultations Anna Scibor, psychic with the pranobastet technique: analysis of the aura and cards of cats. Salvemini bookcase with objects and books with the subject Cat. Claudia Celano, wellness area with: “The touch of the cat”. Rina Mongiorgi: The Numerology of the cat. Maria Mangiacasale cat-themed jewelry and meetings to teach people to contact their pet’s devas and to communicate with the animals themselves. Luigi Scarcella with the veterinary pranotherapy Filippo Bernacchioni introduces the essential oils for animals

From 4 pm, in the Chiostro conference area: general introduction by Marina Alberghini, president of the Accademia dei Gatti Magici of Fiesole, who will present her new book “Gatti devoti” (ed. Mursia). With Silvana Lonardi they will talk about the origin and birth of 17 February ‘Giorno del Gatto’ and ‘Gattart’. Massimo Rossi will follow with his book “Le Gatte Sindaco” (ed. Mursia). Federica Tinti and Rina Mangiagiorgi with “The numerology of the character and the elegance of the Cat” (ed. Om). At 16.30 the naturopath Susi Zuri will talk about Bach flowers for animals. Fabio Nocentini will present the book “The magical powers of the Cat” and the cartomancy box set “Lo casket of oracles” (pub. Giunti De Vecchi). Followed by Andrea Martini, homeopathic veterinarian with the volume: “Natural cures for pets” (ed. Giunti De Vecchi). 6 pm: Cristina Volpini will hold the eagerly awaited conference on dog and cat behavior and will be available to answer questions about animals.

7 pm – end of event

The proceeds from the offers will be donated to the AMA shelter.

Organization by Chiara Scidone. Info: 331 3822203







