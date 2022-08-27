A 36-year-old man, after a holiday in Madrid, tested positive at the same time for monkeypox, Covid and HIV. The patient was hospitalized for just over two weeks from 5 July in the San Marco hospital of the University Polyclinic of Catania.. His health conditions are good and he has been discharged for some time. It would have been the first case of co-infection with monkeypox, Covid and HIV and at the center of studies by British researchers. The news, published by the medical magazine Journal of Infection, was confirmed by the hospital of the Etna capital.





Enlarged lymph nodes According to the reconstruction of the magazine, the man, who returned to Catania from a holiday in Spain, felt unwell. He had fever, sore throat and head and had swollen inguinal lymph nodes. Because of this underwent a swab and tested positive for Covid. Later on the patient’s arms appeared typical sores from Monkeypox virus, the monkeypox. On 5 July, after accessing the emergency room, he was then hospitalized and placed in isolation in the complex operating unit of infectious diseases of San Marco, directed by Arturo Montineri. The diagnosis arrived the next day, after the specific test. The patient’s condition was always fair with a typical clinical picture.

I test The 36-year-old, who told doctors he had unprotected sex while on vacation in Spain, was tested for sexually transmitted diseases and also tested positive for HIV, as well as for Covid and monkeypox. See also what it is, where it comes from and how it is transmitted . The man is fine, has been discharged and is undergoing antiviral therapy for HIV. After 14 days the patient still tested positive for monkeypox, although he showed no more signs. A fact that, according to the researchers, leads to think that this type of virus resists in saliva even days after clinical recovery.

