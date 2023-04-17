Home » Catania, gdf seizes two tons of cocaine at sea
Catania, gdf seizes two tons of cocaine at sea

The gdf of Catania has seized two tons of cocaine, for an estimated market value of over 400 million euros, off the east coast of Sicily. The drug was packed, to avoid water infiltration and sinking, in about 70 floating parcels escorted by a luminous signaling device and held together by nets. It would be a load of narcotics left at sea by cargo ships which then had to be recovered and transported to the mainland.

It is one of the largest drug discoveries ever made in Italy The drug was in over 1,600 loaves, contained in about 70 packages, for a total gross weight of almost 2,000 kilograms. It is one of the largest drug discoveries ever made on the national territory and its subsequent marketing would have yielded, according to investigators’ estimates, retail earnings of over 400 million euros. The packages had been sighted, as part of the specific control activities of the coastal waters of eastern Sicily for economic-financial police purposes, by air-naval units of the yellow flames. Once the air and sea activities were completed, specialized units of the Pef nucleus of Catania therefore proceeded to inspect the packages, finding the actual presence inside them of numerous pats containing a whitish substance in powder which, from a preliminary examination through the using expeditious tests, it was found to be cocaine.

