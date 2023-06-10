Home » Catania, invests his wife and friend who dies
Catania, invests his wife and friend who dies

In Catania, Piero Maurizio Nasca has voluntarily invested with his own car his wife and a friend of hers, killing the latter. The 52-year-old then called the police to turn himself in and confess. His wife, 56-year-old Anna Longo, is hospitalized in the San Marco hospital and her life would not be in danger. The victim is the 69 year old Cettina De Bormida. Nasca was on trial for assaulting his wife.

The man who in the past had also been reported for crimes against property had also been subjected to a warning by the Quaestor in 2018. The woman had reconnected with her husband. According to the first reconstruction, his wife’s friend was in the man’s sights. Her “fault”? He allegedly tried to convince his wife to leave him.

It was the 52-year-old himself who called the policeclearly in a state of shock. A first call was made instead by a passerby. The agents took him over and took him to the offices of the Flying Squad for interrogation.

