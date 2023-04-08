Home Health Catania, man barricades himself in the house and shoots on the street
Health

Catania, man barricades himself in the house and shoots on the street

by admin
Catania, man barricades himself in the house and shoots on the street

A 33-year-old man barricaded himself alone in his home in Catania and fired several shots on the street, without hitting anyone. On the spot, in viale San Teodoro, in the populous Librino district, several police patrols intervened. The road was blocked to traffic. Police mediators in action. According to what has been learned, the 33-year-old would have been reported in the past for drug dealing. According to family members, the 33-year-old would have barricaded himself in the house when the police arrived. He had called her alarmed mother after receiving a phone call from the paper, which told her she was very ill. To the officers who intervened he appeared very tried and in an evident state of confusion.

The previous

It was, like today, Saturday and he was always shooting from the house into the street with a pistol in the Librino district. Among the historic residents, many remember the night between 26 and 27 October 2002 when a former corporal of the paratroopers, 26 years old at the time, after having argued with his father, barricaded himself in the house, firing several shots at passers-by from the window. He even managed to escape aboard a police car with which he crashed into a building scaffolding in Piazza San Placido, after a chase with shooting. His race was stopped by an involuntary head-on collision with a Fiat Punto and the steering wheel taken by the boy ended up on the construction site. The former paratrooper opened the door and pulled out his pistol: the carabinieri fired and hit him six times. It was necessary to operate on him at Garibaldi to save his life.

You may also like

Is laboratory meat good for health? Does it...

Is laboratory meat good for health? Does it...

the gesture of affection to the crowd and...

Serie A: Atalanta-Bologna 0-2, Sansone and Orsolini hold...

The announcement about the anti-cancer vaccine was made...

Mushrooms, the new disease affects man: the symptoms...

Saving overwatered plants: How to revitalize houseplants!

EU Health Ministers Meeting in Amsterdam

Rape accusation against Fabrizio Lombardo, at the time...

Sleep, the study is unequivocal and could scare...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy