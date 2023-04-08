A 33-year-old man barricaded himself alone in his home in Catania and fired several shots on the street, without hitting anyone. On the spot, in viale San Teodoro, in the populous Librino district, several police patrols intervened. The road was blocked to traffic. Police mediators in action. According to what has been learned, the 33-year-old would have been reported in the past for drug dealing. According to family members, the 33-year-old would have barricaded himself in the house when the police arrived. He had called her alarmed mother after receiving a phone call from the paper, which told her she was very ill. To the officers who intervened he appeared very tried and in an evident state of confusion.

The previous

It was, like today, Saturday and he was always shooting from the house into the street with a pistol in the Librino district. Among the historic residents, many remember the night between 26 and 27 October 2002 when a former corporal of the paratroopers, 26 years old at the time, after having argued with his father, barricaded himself in the house, firing several shots at passers-by from the window. He even managed to escape aboard a police car with which he crashed into a building scaffolding in Piazza San Placido, after a chase with shooting. His race was stopped by an involuntary head-on collision with a Fiat Punto and the steering wheel taken by the boy ended up on the construction site. The former paratrooper opened the door and pulled out his pistol: the carabinieri fired and hit him six times. It was necessary to operate on him at Garibaldi to save his life.