Catania, the macabre discovery: a woman's body was found on the rocks

Catania, the macabre discovery: a woman’s body was found on the rocks

The lifeless body of a woman was found by the Fire Brigade of the Provincial Command of Catania, on the cliff below the Central Station of Catania. She would be a woman of about 35 years old.

On site, for recovery a team from the Headquarters, the Naval Section of the Fire Brigade, the provincial SAF (Alpine Speleo Speleo Fluviale) nucleus and the VF145 helicopter from the Catania Flight Department together with the Divers Nucleus of the Catania Fire Brigade went.

The body was lying among the rocks and was reached by the Fire Brigade using techniques derived from Alpine Speleo River and by sea by divers.

The body will be handed over to the Coast Guard for the investigations of competence and to understand what happened.

